Las Vegas Raiders sign former New York Giants star linebacker Blake Martinez; could play Monday vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a move to add depth to their ailing linebacker corps and signed former New York Giants defensive captain Blake Martinez.

A couple of weeks ago, the Raiders had Martinez, a seven-year veteran, in for workouts. However, the organization did not immediately sign the talented linebacker after his visit. Now, with Denzel Perryman expected to be sidelined for the team’s matchup on “Monday Night Football” against the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, the team made the move to add the former Giants and Green Bay Packers standout.

On Tuesday night, Pro Football Talk reported that the league’s latest personnel report revealed that the team has signed Martinez to their practice squad using the NFL’s veteran provision. Which is a one-year deal for the minimum salary ($705,000) for a player with more than four years in the league.

Martinez and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have a history as the fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had one of his best seasons in the league while Graham held the same position with New York.

“He did a great job for me in terms of running the defense, echoing the message from the coaching staff. And I just got a lot of respect for him. I got a lot of respect for him as a player, but more importantly as a man. Just to see his growth as he’s gotten older.” graham on martinez signing [via LAs Vegas review-journal]

Las Vegas Raiders acquisition Blake Martinez has had 140 or more tackles in four of last five seasons

Martinez was a surprise last-minute cut by the Giants before the start of the 2022 NFL season. He was again expected to start for the team this season, but with the organization being cash-strapped for months, his contract was seen as a sensible way to clear space and not hamper that side of the ball. Thus far, the Giants have faired well on defense without him.

Blake Martinez stats (2020): 151 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT

While Martinez has yet to earn Pro Bowl honors during six seasons in the league, he has a strong reputation as a tough linebacker and a pretty sure tackle at his position. After being drafted by the Packers six years ago, Martinez played just two seasons in Green Bay before taking his talents to New York.

The 28-year-old missed most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL, however, in the four previous seasons he averaged 140 more tackles and hit a peak of 155 during his final season in Green Bay in 2019.

It is possible that Martinez could be on the field for the Raiders game versus the Chiefs on Monday night.