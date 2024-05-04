Kansas City Chiefs were reportedly close to adding a 3-time Pro Bowler recently

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In an attempt to bolster their receiving corps. for next season, a new report claims the Kansas City Chiefs were a serious contender a three-time Pro Bowl receiver that was in free agency until recently.

It’s hard to knock the Chiefs roster heading into the 2024 season. Was it a vintage group like their other two recent title teams? Certainly not. However, in the end, Kansas City still achieved the ultimate goal and brought home a second straight Super Bowl title in February.

Nevertheless, if they hope to make history and win a third consecutive in 2025, they must get back to being the elite passing attack they once were. And that means getting better receivers for Patrick Mahomes to throw to than he had this past season.

That started in the 2024 NFL Draft when they used one of their picks on Xavier Worthy. The fastest player in NFL Combine history and a prospect with the potential to be the next Tyreek Hill. But it seems the organization was also looking to add one of the few notable pass catchers left in NFL free agency this week as well.

During a Saturday morning report on “Sportscenter,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed in an update about the Miami Dolphins signing Odell Beckham Jr. that the Chiefs were also in the running for the one-time Super Bowl winner.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats (2023): 35 receptions, 565 yards, 3 touchdowns, 16.1 yards per carry

“He believes that Mike McDaniel can be the guy to get him the ball. He’s sort of the third wheel with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle but they believe there are enough balls to go around,” Fowler said. “Fun team. No state income tax. All is good in Miami. Now, Kansas City was appealing to Beckham I was told. Buffalo as well, but in the end he chose Miami. Felt like that was the best fit, and they came up with a package with some upside.”

The league insider suggested that the Dolphins’ willingness to give him a deal that could be worth as much as $8.2 million, based on incentives, played a major role in Beckham’s signing with Miami.