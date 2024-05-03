Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes guarantees team plays in Super Bowl 2025, runs key play

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have already established themselves as one of the best NFL dynasties ever after winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Now, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going as far as to guarantee a three-peat could be on the horizon.

Kansas City became the first team in two decades – 2003-’04 New England Patriots – to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The team accomplished it despite having some key injuries and with a receiving corps that severely lacked behind other contenders.

Related: History of repeat Super Bowl winners, including Kansas City Chiefs

Once again, though, Kansas City made it back to the mountaintop and now has three Super Bowl rings in the Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce era. With the future Hall of Famers all returning for the 2024 season, paired with some new additions to the offense, the Chiefs appear very confident in running it back.

Appearing on the “Impaulsive” podcast, Mahomes all but guaranteed the Chiefs will be playing in Super Bowl LIX next year. While discussing the now-famous “Corndog” play, the Chiefs’ quarterback said Kansas City will run it again against whatever opponent they face in Super Bowl LIX.

Related: Comparing Patrick Mahomes’ playoff resumes to all-time greats

“So, next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again. Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now.” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the ‘Corndog’ play

Related: NFL power rankings, see where Kansas City Chiefs land

Kansas City is perfect when it has used the ‘Corndog’ in the Super Bowl. It scored a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVIII and was then the game-winning play in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s certainly some bold talk for Mahomes to guarantee the Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. Although, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy three times in the last five years with four Super Bowl appearances gives Kansas City reason for confidence.

There is a difference here between Mahomes guaranteeing a three-peat, which he didn’t do, and the Chiefs’ quarterback guaranteeing his team will be playing in Super Bowl LIX. Although, we’d bet a quarterback with the confidence to guarantee a Super Bowl berth would also believe his team will win that game.