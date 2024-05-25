PGA Tour veteran Grayson Murray shockingly passes away at 30 years old

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday morning, the world of golf tragically lost a talented player too early with the news that two-time PGA Tour winner, Grayson Murray passed away at the age of 30.

Murray quickly made a name for himself on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016, finishing in the top 10 in two events — the Rex Hospital Open followed by another top 10 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. He eventually won his first tournament at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship which helped him finish second on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, earning full exemption status on the PGA Tour in 2017.

Murray’s first win on the PGA Tour came at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, at the young age of 23. He shot 68 in the final round to win by one and earned a two-year exemption through 2019. Earning nearly $1.5 million.

Eventually, he hit a low with his golf game for a while and went back to the Korn Ferry Tour to regain his form. Additionally, he struggled with depression during his career, which he openly talked about, but he was resilient in not giving up.

In a second stint on the Korn Ferry Tour, Murray regained his winning ways with victories in two events in 2023, and he finished fourth on the money list to regain his PGA Tour card.

Grayson Murray returned to the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour just this past January at the Sony Open in Hawaii after a seven-year drought. He was in the field at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge before withdrawing late in his second round due to an illness.

Golf world reacts to Grayson Murray’s shocking death

The reaction to Murray’s sudden passing, as you might expect, has been filled with shock and heartbreak across the world of golf. Former PGA Tour member Bubba Watson tweeted: “Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you”.

Former European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald also reacted with a feeling of disbelief by saying, “Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for advice on how to play Augusta National a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life is truly precious…”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement that said in part, “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. There is nothing we can do but mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones”.

The exact cause of Murray’s untimely death has yet to be revealed.