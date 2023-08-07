World Golf Rankings: Top 10 players heading into PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs

Sportsnaut will break down the latest World Golf Rankings. They will be updated after each tournament during the 2023 PGA Tour season and beyond.

The final four rounds of the 2022-23 PGA Tour regular season were completed last weekend at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Players were putting the finishing touches to their FedEx Cup standings position as some either made their way into the picture and others put themselves out of contention for the playoffs.

Ultimately, it was Lucas Glover claiming the Wyndham Trophy title at 20-under par. Glover, 43, outdueled the rest of the field, winning by two strokes over Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An.

In addition to receiving PGA Tour exemption status for the next two years because of winning the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, Glover earned 500 points and moved up 63 spots to No. 49 in the FedEx Cup standings, which puts him in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

In addition, Henley moved up 13 spots to No. 20 and An moved up 12 spots to No. 37 in the FedEx Cup standings.

One of the players who played well but could not quite make the top 70 was two-time major winner, Justin Thomas. Despite finishing tied for 12th at 11-under par, Thomas was one stroke away from getting inside the top 70, ending the season in 71st place.

Thomas had a birdie chip shot on the 72nd hole, but the ball lipped out and ruined his chances of playing in the playoffs, which stops a streak of eight straight appearances in the FedEx Cup playoffs and seven straight seasons of finding himself in the Tour Championship.

This year, the top 70 players in the standings make the first round of the three-leg FedEx Cup playoffs, compared to previous years when the opening round of the playoffs accepted the top 125.

In the world rankings, Glover moved up 64 spots to No. 53 after the win. Among the runners-up, Henley moved up five spots to No. 29 and An moved up 22 spots to No. 57. In addition, Thomas moved up one spot to No. 25 in this week’s world gold rankings.

Although none of the top 10 in the world golf rankings competed this week, apart from Cameron Smith on the LIV Golf Circuit, which does have any world ranking points at their event, there was no change among the top 10. The highest change this week was Keegan Bradley moving up one spot to No. 15 and Cameron Young dropping one spot to No. 16.

Here is a look at the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings after the final regular season PGA Tour event, the Wyndham Championship.

10. Matt Fitzpatrick (4.8521 average points)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Englishman continues to reside in the top 10 of the world golf rankings since his RBC Heritage win in April, one week after the Masters. Fitzpatrick enters the FedEx Cup playoffs ranked No. 36, which means he will have his work cut out for him over the next two weeks if he wants to enter the top 30 and compete in the final leg of the playoffs, the Tour Championship.

9. Brian Harman (4.9173)

Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK

The reigning Open Championship now officially has his eyes on the FedEx Cup, currently at No. 6 in the standings. Harman is looking to play in his second straight Tour Championship and third since 2017.

Last year, Harman tied for 21st and in 2017, the University of Georgia alumnus tied for 24th. Harman is in a solid position to play good golf in hopes of earning his best finish at the Tour Championship at the end of the month.

8. Cameron Smith (4.9560)

Cameron Smith struggled this week at this week’s LIV Golf event at the Greenbrier, placing tied for 32nd at 6-under par. His best round was on the middle day shooting 6-under par. He ultimately was not the highlight this week as Bryson DeChambeau shot a 12-under 58 in his final round to win this week.

For Smith and his crew, Ripper GC, who finished second to last as a team, they have the opportunity to turn it around this week at the next LIV Golf event at Bedminster.

7. Max Homa (5.2230)

Max Homa enters this world golf rankings in the No 7 position for the third consecutive week. He also sits at No. 4 in the FedEx Cup standings after two victories this season, the Fortinet Championship last September and the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Homa is looking to compete in his second straight Tour Championship and hoping to capitalize on his tie for fifth finish last year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Homa has improved in multiple parts of his game this season, moving up from last season in strokes gained: tee to green, approach the green, around the green and putting. He was a better all-around player this season, recording four more top 10s and one more runner-up from a season ago.

6. Xander Schauffele (6.1740)

Xander Schauffele remains the No. 6 player in this week’s world golf rankings as he is also at No. 16 in the FedEx Cup standings. He has some work to do this week if he wants a better chance in the Tour Championship as the higher a player is among the top 30, the more strokes a player starts with in the starting strokes format.

Schauffele is looking to finish inside the top-7 for the seventh straight season at the Tour Championship, including a Tour Championship title in his rookie year in 2017 (but no FedEx Cup title), and a couple of runners-up in 2019 and 2020. Last year, the San Diego State alumnus finished fourth.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

5. Viktor Hovland (6.3289)

Viktor Hovland sits at No. 5 in this week’s world golf rankings and sits at No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings. Hovland, who has a victory, a runner up and seven top 10s this season, is looking to compete in his fourth straight Tour Championship. In addition, he is also looking to record his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week after finishing T18 in 2020.

4. Patrick Cantlay (6.8583)

In this week’s world golf rankings, Patrick Cantlay sits at No. 4 and is also 13th in the FedEx Cup standings. The 2021 FedEx Cup winner is looking to make his sixth Tour Championship since 2017. After his win in 2021, he finished tied for seventh last year. This is Cantlay’s 24th consecutive week at the No. 4 position following his third-place finish at the Genesis Invitational back in February.

3. Jon Rahm (10.2666)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm sits at No. 3 in this world golf rankings and sits in the top spot of the FedEx Cup standings heading into the playoffs. After not recording a victory following his Masters win and a runner-up finish at the Mexico Open in April, he bounced back and felt rejuvenated at the Open Championship last month with a runner-up finish, which a fueled by a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the third round.

Rahm has two more events to ensure his two-stroke lead before the Tour Championship begins in the starting strokes event as a reward for his success throughout the season. Scottie Scheffler is the only player to catch Rahm before the Tour Championship as Rahm has a 174-point lead in the standings heading into the playoffs.

2. Rory McIlroy (10.7411)

The reigning FedEx Cup winner, Rory McIlroy, remains the No. 2 player in the world golf rankings. He is looking to capture his second straight FedEx Cup title and fourth overall. In 15 events this season, McIlroy has two wins (The CJ Cup and the Genesis Scottish Open), two runners-ups (Arnold Palmer Invitational and the U.S. Open) among his ten top-10s this year.

McIlroy is in a solid position heading into the playoffs with seven straight top-10s since the PGA Championship. The key thing to watch for McIlroy over the next few weeks will be his putting ranking 86th in strokes gained: putting despite ranking at least 11th in strokes gained: total, tee to green, off the tee, approach the green and around the green.

1. World Golf Rankings leader: Scottie Scheffler (11.7882)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler remains the top player in the Official World Golf Rankings this week. Scheffler heads into the playoffs with seven top-5 finishes in his last eight events after a T23 finish at the Open Championship.

Like McIlroy, putting will be the key thing to watch over the next few weeks as Scheffler ranks 140th in strokes gained: putting despite ranking sixth or better in strokes gained: total, tee to green, off the tee, approach the green and around the green.

