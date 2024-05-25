Fans paying wild ticket prices to watch Caitlin Clark tonight in Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The arrival of Caitlin Clark has brought unprecedented attention to the WNBA, increasing television ratings and drawing sellout crowds. With the Indiana Fever now facing one of the best WNBA teams, the Las Vegas Aces, ticket prices have skyrocketed.

The Fever vs Aces game tips off on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. PT. It’s one of the most highly-anticipated games in the first month of the WNBA schedule, putting a young Fever team against the back-to-back WNBA champions.

Unsurprisingly, as with all things in Las Vegas, a show will be put on at the Michelob Ultra Arena which boasts a seating capacity of 12,000. Hours before Saturday’s Fever vs Aces game tips off, fans in Las Vegas are paying a massive sum just for an opportunity to see Clark play live.

On TicketMaster, the going rate for seats in Section 224 ranges from $150 (Row L) to $198 (Row J) for a single ticket. If you want to get much closer to the court, for example, Section 105, Row A, 2 tickets will cost $970. Even moving a few rows back in Section 105, two tickets in Row G cost $544.

It’s not any better on StubHub. As this story was written, a pair of tickets in Section 110 Row J sold for $123 each. Currently, the cheapest ticket is $116 for a seat in Row J of Section 110. If you want an aisle seat in Section 211, that will cost $131 per ticket.

It’s not any different on VividSeats, with asking prices for 2 tickets in Section 201, Row C listed at $106 each and other middle rows in Section 212 ($117 per ticket), Section 215 ($135) and Section 202 ($139) have prices in the same range. For those looking to see Clark from a seat in the lower levels, Section 105 ($474 per ticket), Section 108 ($526 per ticket) and Section 121, Row A ($800 per ticket) show how expensive a night it will be.

Needless to say, these prices are much higher than what Aces fans had to pay to see a home game during the 2023 WNBA Finals. It’s just another example of the effect Clark is having on the WNBA this season. With fans willing to pay the prices, it’s no surprise that other WNBA teams have relocated their home games against the Fever to stadiums with a much larger seating capacity.