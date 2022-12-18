3 NFL teams called Julian Edelman about a 2022 return, will only play in one situation

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

As T.Y. Hilton and Cole Beasley make their returns to football, NFL teams are looking at everyone for help for the playoff run with 36-year-old slot receiver Julian Edelman reportedly receiving calls from multiple teams.

Julian Edelman career stats: 620 receptions, 6,822 receiving yards, 366 first downs

Edelman last played a snap during the 2020 season with the New England Patriots. However, injuries limited him to just six games and he finished with one of the worst statistical seasons in his NFL career. Ultimately, he failed his physical with the Patriots before the 2021 season and was released then retired.

Two years removed from the injuries with his body feeling better, it seems the door is at least open to a comeback. However, it would require a very specific situation and none of the offers made so far have been exactly what he wants.

Appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Edelman said that three NFL teams reached out to him this season inquiring about his interest in making a comeback. While he seems fairly confident in his ability to play after two years away from the game, he would only do it for one team.

“The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that’s a contender.” Julian Edelman on what it would require to make NFL return (H/T Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston)

New England is in the mix for an AFC Wild Card spot this season, but no one would mistake it for a contender. The Patriots are being carried by one of the best NFL defenses in 2022, but the offense leaves a lot to be desired. Likely aware of the frustrations held by Patriots’ players towards the play-calling this season, Edelman likely sees no point in return to this team.

A three-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the New England Patriots All-Dynasty Team, it’s not surprising that Edelman doesn’t view this year’s version of the team as one worth coming out of retirement for.

Amid speculation about Tom Brady‘s receptiveness to playing again in 2023 with a team other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s always possible that Edelman could return if his close friend convinces him to play in a specific situation for a shot at another Lombardi Trophy.

