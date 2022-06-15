Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman teases at potential NFL comeback

Julian Edelman has not played in the NFL since he was a member of his original New England Patriots team back in 2020.

Edelman, 36, played in just six games his final season with the Pats due to a combination of a minor knee injury and NFL COVID-19 protocols. Despite this, there’s been rumors that one of the game’s most-talented slot receivers might end up returning.

Edelman all but confirmed that he’s considering that recently.

“I don’t know, we’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know.” Julian Edelman on potential return, via Jenna Lemoncelli of the ny post

Edelman went on to say that if he did return, it would probably to to go “back to the Patriots.” It’s not yet known how much Edelman still has left in the tank. But it’s important to remember that he tallied three 1,000-yard seasons with Tom Brady tossing him the rock in New England.

Would a Julian Edelman comeback make sense for the New England Patriots?

Riding with second-year quarterback Mac Jones now that Tom Terrific is doing his thing in Tampa Bay, there’s a good chance that New England would show interest in Edelman if he did unretire.

The Pats have youngster Jakobi Meyers holding down the slot receiver spot. However, there’s not much more behind him on New England’s depth chart. The team acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the division-rival Miami Dolphins during the spring. It also has a solid veteran in Kendrick Bourne who performed well in his first season with New England.

Julian Edelman stats (2009-2020): 620 receptions, 6,822 yards, 36 TD, 66% catch rate

Even if it is to come in as a backup, Edelman would provide veteran leadership to both Jones and the Patriots’ wide receiver group. It’s something to think about heading into training camp.

