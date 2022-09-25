Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets MVP chants at FedEx Field after impressive performance

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are off to their first 3-0 start since back in 2016 after yet another solid outing against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Philadelphia scored 24 points in the second quarter alone with Hurts accounting for all three touchdowns in that quarter. It was more than enough for Philadelphia to come out on top by the score of 24-8 against an overmatched Commanders squad.

What we saw after the game was more shocking than the actual result of the NFC East matchup. As Hurts was exiting the field, he received rather large MVP chants from fans still at the scene inside FedEx Field in Maryland.

Jalen Hurts runs off Fed Ex Field to chants of “MVP” after another impressive #Eagles win, 24-8 over the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/g81RNEOpEG — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) September 25, 2022

There’s two ways to look at this. It’s absolutely embarrassing for the Commanders. Having fans from the division rivals chant MVP at an opposing quarterback is just a bad look.

On the other hand, Hurts’ excellent start to the 2022 campaign has him looking like a true franchise quarterback for Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts very much looking the part for Philadelphia

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There was some question heading into the 2022 season whether Hurts was considered Philadelphia’s quarterback of the future. The team was linked to Deshaun Watson in trade talks very early in the process and didn’t seem 100% sold on the former Oklahoma standout. Through three games, and that can now pretty much be thrown out the window.

Jalen Hurts stats (2022): 67% completion, 916 passing yards, 167 rushing yards, 7 TD, 1 INT, 106.5 QB rating

Perhaps, Philadelphia’s easy early-season schedule has played a role in this. But we can’t take away what Hurts has done thus far during the 2022 campaign. He has Philadelphia as only one of four undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, joining the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

“It was like we were in Philadelphia,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said as he was walkng off the field. For Washington, that adds insult to injury. As for the Eagles, they are looking like a real juggernaut.

In addition to Jalen Hurts’ performance, the Eagles’ defense did their thing. That included getting to Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz for nine sacks while holding him to 153 net passing yards on 43 attempts. Yeah, Philadelphia looks like a well-rounded team heading into its Week 4 outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars.