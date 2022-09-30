Jake Paul says MMA fight news to be announced soon with ‘big organization’: Analyzing 4 likely scenarios

Combat sports lightning rod Jake Paul says news about his eventual mixed martial arts debut will be coming soon, and it’s with a “big organization.”

Paul (5-0), 25, is scheduled to return to the boxing ring in October to face UFC legend and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The booking is the YouTuber turned pugilist’s sixth foray into the world of professional boxing. However, the “Problem Child” is well-known for plotting grand plans for his future, and it seems that he is closing in on securing his long-teased debut in MMA.

On a Thursday edition of his BS with Jake Paul podcast, the Ohio native revealed that he is close to finalizing a deal with an MMA organization that will also include him stepping into the cage for a future fight.

“I’ve got an announcement coming soon, I can just tease that. I’m working with a big organization right now on a whole thing in MMA that also has to do with me fighting and we’re going to have an announcement soon.” Jake Paul on MMA debut [h/t mma fighting]

The news isn’t necessarily shocking, since Paul has often suggested a bout in MMA was not a matter of if but when. He even made headlines earlier this year when he posted a video on his social media accounts of him working on leg kicks in advance of an eventual cage fight. The question now is, what promotion could he possibly work with for this highly anticipated moment?

Bellator and ONE Championship are two strong candidates for Jake Paul’s MMA debut

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s just get this out of the way upfront: Jake Paul is not going to the UFC. While a partnership makes the most sense, Paul has almost made another career out of attacking UFC President Dana White in the media for how he pays his fighters. Heck, he even made a “diss track” bashing the long-time UFC boss. White is a man that holds grudges and is not going to help Paul make boatloads of cash whatsoever. Even if it helps his own business.

Also of note, Paul mentioned on his podcast that a fight in the cage was at least a year away, so he can fully dedicate himself to getting better at the many facets of the sport. It means the promotion he works with soon will see benefits in a partnership with Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions company, and the 25-year-old being a mouthpiece to help grow their brand. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the options.

ONE Championship

While Paul’s brash and bold style is completely the opposite of how Singapore-based promotion ONE Championship models their organization, they have long pursued making inroads in the United States fight market. Paul would be a massive help in expanding their brand to new and young audiences. The organization has a new long-term partnership with Amazon Prime Video and features cards with various combat sports beyond MMA. Meaning MVP talent could show up on a ONE card and vice versa before Paul’s eventual debut down the road.

PFL MMA

The Professional Fighters League has shown they are willing to spend big money on its fighters. The proof is in the fact that they have been able to draw some big-name MMA veterans with the prize of a million dollars at the end of the season playoffs. Shelling out money for the boxer’s help would be in line with their business practices thus far. Paul would also help expand the brand and build a stronger audience on ESPN+ from his name alone. With the 2022 PFL Championship in November, getting Paul’s marketing help in the lead-up to the pay-per-view event would be a massive coup for the league.

Bellator

Bellator President Scott Coker has suggested on several occasions he would be open to working with Paul on an MMA fight. While the promotion has long been seen as the second-best MMA organization in the sport, they have hit a ceiling in its mainstream reach. Paul’s assistance and possibly co-promoting an MMA/boxing card with MVP would be monumental with younger casual fans. An audience they have had difficulty reaching.

Plus, Bellator airs on Showtime which is the same company that has an exclusive deal to broadcast “Problem Child’s” fights.

Triller Fight Club

Paul’s boxing career started as a member of the Triller roster. However, the relationship between both sides soured after he chose to take his talents to Showtime Boxing. The business has not been great for Triller since Paul departed, and recently there were rumors they might be out of promoting boxing bouts altogether. Maybe a new relationship with Paul and MVP is something Triller sees as a way to reignite what was once a strong revenue source for them.