Jake Paul hit with $100 million lawsuit after claiming Matchroom Boxing pays off judges

Boxing star and influencer Jake Paul is reportedly being sued by the top promotion in the industry, Matchroom Boxing, for nine-figures after claiming the company paid off a judge involved in two notable title fights recently.

After obtaining court documents, TMZ Sports reported on Friday that boxing’s “Problem Child” has a problem of his own and is being dragged into court by the top promoter in the game, Eddie Hearn. The court filing claims that Paul “made outrageously false and baseless allegations” during an interview on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

In the conversation, the 25-year-old claimed the promotion had veteran judge Glenn Feldman in their pocket and he gave Matchroom clients Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor favorable scores in their recent bouts with Oleksandr Usyk and Amanda Serrano, respectively. Serrano is a member of the stable fighters for Most Valuable Promotions, a company owned by Paul.

Jake Paul is being sued by Eddie Hearn for $100 million

Credit: USA Today Network

“Glenn Feldman shows up in Saudi [Arabia] and scores Anthony Joshua to win the fight when everyone who watched the fight — it was not a split decision. Usyk had a runaway victory. Clearly won the fight, and this judge, Glen Feldman gives it to Anthony Joshua? It’s like a repeated crime here. This type of s***, I’m gonna call it out in boxing. It’s bulls*** and clearly this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing.”

Taylor would go on to win her fight against Serrano inside New York’s Madison Square Garden by a split decision. Joshua ended up losing his championship rematch to Usyk by a split decision. The video of the interview was included in the filing as evidence. In the defamation suit, Matchroom boxing and Hearn are seeking damages in excess of $100 million.

Paul is set to return to the ring in October when he looks to move his professional boxing record to 6-0 when he faces UFC middleweight legend and MMA icon Anderson Silva on Oct. 29.