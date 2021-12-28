Jacksonville Jaguars request permission to interview Byron Leftwich for head coach opening

The Jacksonville Jaguars will spend the next few weeks looking for a new full-time head coach to replace te disgraced Urban Meyer.
Having lost 28 of their past 30 games, the Jaguars have to hit this hire out of the ballpark. It’s one of the reasons they have been linked to Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
On the first day that teams can interview assistants within other organizations, Jacksonville is taking action. According to multiple media reports, the team has requested permission to interview Leftwich for its vacant head-coach opening.
In no way should this come as a surprise. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been linked to their former quarterback on a near never-ending loop after firing Meyer following a disastrous 13-game tenure. For his part, Leftwich is one of the hottest commodites on the NFL head coach circuit this cyle.
Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported earlier in December that Leftwich has a “ton of groundswell support” within the Jaguars’ organization to replace Meyer. For his part, the former first-round pick had not been willing to touch on this possibility in the past.
Byron Leftwich as Jacksonville Jaguars next head coach?
It must also be noted that Jacksonville requested permission to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. But the focus here has to be on Leftwich. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians just recently indicated that he would welcome other teams interviewing his coordinators for potential promotions.
“None of the paperwork has been put in yet,” Arians told reporters on Monday. “They have to go through channels. And I welcome it if it is.”
For the Jaguars, it’s now all about changing a culture that just hasn’t been indicative of success. So, why not go for a player-friendly coach over whatever it is that Meyer was in his less than a season with the team? Already seen as a top-notch head coach candidate, Leftwich could make a ton of sense.
Sure having Tom Brady helps. He’s made many mediocre coaches look great. With that Said, Tampa Bay’s offense ranks first in yards and second in points with Leftwich calling the shots this season. From a culture standpoint, Leftwich was the Jaguars’ starting quarterback from 2003-06 — leading them to two winning seasons in the process. The Jags have accomplished that feat just twice since.