Indianapolis Colts mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Indianapolis Colts are once again in the market for a quarterback after trading Carson Wentz. With a fifth new starter in five years expected in 2022, general manager Chris Ballard might need to address this during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Even if the Colts do add a veteran to the mix in a trade (as expected), finding a long-term solution needs to be in the cards here.

For a team with reasonable playoff expectations, it’s a fine line to walk. Before we get into the Indianapolis Colts mock draft, let’s check in on the picks they boast following the aforementioned Wentz trade with the Washington Commanders.

2022 Indianapolis Colts draft picks

2nd round: 42nd overall

3rd round: 73rd and 82nd overall

4th round: 120th overall

5th round: 158th and 177th overall

6th round: 216th overall

7th round: 236th and 237th overall

Indianapolis Colts mock draft: Walking a tight rope

The Colts must walk a tight rope during the NFL Draft. Ballard has built up a roster capable of contending. Finding immediate impact performers will have to be a core part of their process.

However, Indy still has find a way to build for the future. That’s especially true at the quarterback position where there’s been a revolving door.

2nd round, 42nd overall: Sam Howell, quarterback, North Carolina

Speaking of the quarterback position, the expectation here is that Indianapolis will acquire a veteran quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo through the trade market. Said quarterback will only be a stopgap option, furthering longstanding issues at this position in Indy.

With Howell, the Colts would be acquiring a three-year college starter for North Carolina. The 6-foot-1 signal caller threw for 10,283 yards with 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 37 career games. He’s the most accurate quarterback in the draft class and boasts a strong enough arm. Howell could end up taking over starting duties as a sophomore in 2023.

3rd round, 73rd overall: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

Indianapolis recorded all of 33 sacks a season ago. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner led the charge with seven sacks. No EDGE rusher registered more than six sacks with rookie first-round pick Kwity Paye struggling to the tune of four quarterback take downs.

The moral of this story? Indy needs to add EDGE rushers through both free agency and the draft. That’s where the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Enagbare comes into play. We’re talking about a talented youngster who is not scheme specific. He also boasts untapped potential as a raw pass-rush specialist after recording 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

3rd round, 82nd overall: Trey McBride, tight end, Colorado State

The retirement of starting tight end Jack Doyle wasn’t a surprise. However, it creates a major hole at tight end for the Colts. That’s magnified with Mo Alie-Cox set to hit free agency.

Enter into the equation an accomplished tight end prospect in McBride. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound pass catcher boasts great hands and is a plus-level athlete for someone his size. He also runs crisp routes. Last season saw McBride haul in 90 passes for 1,121 yards for the Rams.

4th round, 120th overall: Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Boise State

Finding something behind Michael Pittman Jr. has to be a primary goal for Indianapolis this offseason. That will likely include signing one of the top free agents available. However, the draft will also be an avenue to create more depth.

The 6-foot Shakir proved on a near never-ending loop for Boise State that he can dominate corners at the line with tremendous short-area quickness. This is key for a quarterback in that he provides big windows to throw through as evidenced by the 1,117 yards he tallied in 2021. Think a poor man’s Brandon Aiyuk.

Rounding out the Indianapolis Colts mock draft

5th round, 158th overall: Jack Jones, cornerback, Arizona State

5th round, 177th overall: Cade Mays, guard, Tennessee

6th round, 216th overall: Vederian Lowe, offensive tackle, Illinois

7th round, 236th overall: Christian Jones, offensive tackle, Texas

7th round, 237th overall: Jerrion Ealy, running back, Mississippi

Tell us what you think about our Colts mock draft in the comments section below.

