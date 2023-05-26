Hulu Simultaneous Streams And Top Devices 2023

Hulu simultaneous streams, sometimes called concurrent streams, are one of the most important features of streaming services today, especially if you are sharing an account with a friend or family member who has different tastes in television than you do. Luckily, many streaming services — including Hulu — offer the ability to stream on more than one device at a time, whether you’re at home or tuning in via smartphone. You can also stream on a web browser, select gaming consoles, and several media players, such as Apple TV.

How many simultaneous streams can one Hulu account have?

With a basic Hulu account, users can stream on up to two screens at the same time and aren’t limited by whether they are streaming at home or on the go. That means you and a friend could both stream Hulu’s content library from anywhere in the U.S. Hulu also doesn’t have a limit to how many devices you can sign into at one time, so no need to keep track.

What devices can stream Hulu?

Multiple devices can stream Hulu, from mobile phones to web browsers.

Here is a complete list of devices that currently support Hulu:

Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire TV (Fire OS 5.0 and later)

Android phones and tablets

Android TV devices

Apple iPhones and iPads

Apple TV (4th generation and later)

Chromecast

Contour 2 and Stream Player Boxes*

Echo Show (8, 10, and 15)

LG WebOS smart TVs

Nintendo Switch (R1 and Lite)

PlayStation 4 and 5

Roku

Samsung smart TVs

Vizio SmartCast TVs

Web browsers

Xbox

Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Boxes*

*Live TV and select add-ons are not supported on Xfinity X1 TV Boxes and Contour devices.

Hulu simultaneous streams compared

Price Streams Profiles Live TV Free trial Hulu $7.99+ 2 6 No Yes Paramount Plus $4.99+ 3 6 Yes Yes Sling TV $40+ 1-4 4 Yes No Netflix $6.99+ 1-4 5 No No

There are several similarities between Hulu and these competitors. Hulu and Paramount Plus both offer TV shows and movies, but Hulu has a more diverse content library due to Paramount Plus focusing on CBS and ViacomCBS-owned content.

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with on-demand content that regularly competes with Hulu’s Live TV plan, and Netflix is a purely on-demand service with a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, similar to Hulu’s base plan. And both Hulu and Netflix stream a healthy mix of popular blockbuster movies and TV as well as original content.

Each service offers some combination of simultaneous streams. Hulu allows two streams on its base plan, Paramount Plus offers up to three streams, and Sling TV and Netflix offer up to four streams based on chosen plan. Ultimately, subscribers sould choose the streaming service that best matches their content preferences and which service offers the best value.

Hulu user profiles

You can create up to six unique user profiles per Hulu account, which gives a diverse household (or group of friends) lots to work with.

Your account’s primary profile uses the same information you used to set up your Hulu account and isn’t removable. However, it’s very simple to both manage existing Hulu profiles and create new profiles.

Manage a Hulu profile

On Hulu.com

Hover over the profile icon at the top right corner of the page and click “Manage Profiles.” Click the pencil icon next to the profile you’d like to edit. Make your desired updates. Select “Save Changes.”

On iOS

Tap “Profile.” Tap on initials. Tap “Edit.” Choose the profile you’d like to edit. Make your desired changes. Save changes.

Other devices

From the navigation bar on the left-hand side, select “Settings.” Select “Profiles” from the settings menu. Find the profile you’d like to change and select “Edit.” Make desired updates. Select “Save Changes.”

Create a new Hulu profile

On Hulu.com

Hover over the name in the top right corner of the page and click “Manage Profiles.” Click “Add Profile.” Fill out the required fields. Click “Create Profile.”

On mobile*

Tap the Account icon. Select your name to open the “Profiles” page. Tap (+) “New Profile.” Fill out the required information, then tap the “Create Profile” button.

TV-connected devices

Select “(+) New Profile” from the Profiles screen.. If you’re already in the app, go to “Account > Profiles > (+) New Profile.” Enter the required information, then select “Create Profile.” If you have PIN protection enabled, you’ll need to enter your PIN to create a new profile or when switching to all non-Kids profiles.

*You can create a new Hulu profile on Android, but to edit an existing profile, use your Android phone’s web browser.

Downloadable content and offline viewing

To download content for offline viewing on a compatible mobile device, you must have a Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV account. You can download content on Hulu using Wi-Fi or your cellular network. Here’s how:

On mobile

Connect to a Wi-Fi network or enable cellular downloading. Tap on “Search” in the global navigation bar. Select “Downloadable” from the menu. Browse available downloadable content. Select the movie or show you’d like to download. For movies, tap “Download” from the “Details” page. For TV shows, select the “Episodes” tab to find downloadable episodes. If an episode is available for offline viewing, tap the “Download” icon next to it. Go to “Downloads” from the global navigation bar to monitor downloads in progress.

Final thoughts

Hulu simultaneous streams and device compatibility make it a versatile streaming service that can cater to the needs of different viewers. While other streaming services may offer an extra stream or two, Hulu’s content library and ability to create up to six unique user profiles make it a force to reckon with.

Plus, with compatibility on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, Hulu is a convenient option for those who want to stream their favorite TV shows and movies on demand. Want to give it a shot? Take advantage of Hulu’s 30-day free trial.

FAQ

Does Hulu allow simultaneous streams?

Yes, Hulu simultaneous streams are allowed. You can stream Hulu on up to two devices at the same time.

Can two households use the same Hulu account?

Two households can use the same Hulu account so long as they don’t require more than two simultaneous streams — this arrangement would equal one stream per household.

What do simultaneous streams mean?

With simultaneous streams, you have the ability to stream content on more than one device at a time with the same account. Each streaming service has a different simultaneous streams maximum.