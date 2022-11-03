How To Watch Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Live in 2022

The sound of a ball swishing through the net is synonymous with the Kentucky Wildcats. Why? Well, they’re the single most successful NCAA Division 1 basketball program of all time, at least in terms of winning percentage. The team has set and broken all kinds of records and boasts 131 NCAA tournament wins and 45 Sweet Sixteen appearances. Name another team with those kinds of stats!

Coach John Calipari is poised to carry the team to another incredible 2022-23 season. The last time Kentucky took home a national championship was 2012, which means the team is itching for another win. This might be the year, and you can watch it happen.

All you need is a service that carries the SEC Network or another channel that streams games. These include FuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or Hulu + Live TV. You can also find Wildcat games on ESPN-adjacent channels, too.

Where can you stream almost all of the Kentucky Wildcat games?

What channels show Kentucky Wildcat games?

ESPN broadcasts most of the Kentucky Wildcat games. Local networks like CBS will also carry some games, while the SEC Network picks up most of the rest. You don’t need a cable subscription to see them dominate the court, though — you just need access to a live TV streaming service like Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV. You can find and customize a streaming service to fit your own personal tastes and preferences.

Watch Kentucky Wildcat games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31+ No Sling Blue $40 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

If you’re a Wildcat fan who just can’t get enough, Sling TV is your best bet. Not only is the service affordable — Sling Orange and Sling Blue both start at only $40 per month — but it also offers a lot of customization options in the form of add-ons. While ESPN is a default part of the lineup, you can also add the SEC Network into the mix with the Sports Extra add-on for an additional $11 per month.

You can combine Sling Orange & Blue for $55 per month, too, giving you access to all the best the service has to offer. This is ideal for fans that want to watch more than just basketball (or for dads that need a way to keep their kids entertained when the game isn’t on).

Other ways to watch the Kentucky Wildcats live this season

Kentucky Wildcats 2022 schedule

You can find the full Kentucky Wildcats schedule here on ESPN.com.