Justin Fields enters his Sophomore season with the Chicago Bears ready to make some noise. With the addition of new head coach Matt Eberflus and multiple wide receivers fighting for spots, it’s no surprise the Bears have some work to do. But with all of these additions, can Justin Fields lead his team to the playoffs this season after finishing just 6-11 in 2021? Only time will tell for the young quarterback.

Looking to stream all the Chicago Bears games this year? You’ve come to the right place! You can watch most of the Bears 2022-23 season on streaming services that offer Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Let’s take a look at which options are the best:

Where can you stream almost all of the Chicago Bears games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99+ Yes

Watch Chicago Bears games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 31+ No Sling Blue $35+ 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 47+ No

Sling TV is our preferred streaming service for football fans this year. Starting at just $35 per month, Sling is the most affordable streaming service on our list. Even at the low cost, it still gives you access to local games on Fox and NBC and Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Sling TV offers a comprehensive channel list for sports lovers, and if you can’t decide between the Orange or Blue package, you can combine the two for $50 per month. With the combined package, you’ll get over 50 live channels to stream. Did we mention that Sling TV is also offering 50% off your first month?

Read the full Sling TV review.

Watch Chicago Bears games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV not only gives you access to over 75 live TV channels, but you’ll also gain access to a robust amount of on-demand content and exclusive access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. Package pricing ranges from $69.99 to $75.99 with the only difference being that your on-demand content for the upgraded version will be ad-free. Hulu + Live TV does not currently offer a free trial, but with everything included, we know you’ll love this streaming service to watch the Bears this season.

Read the full Hulu review.

Watch Chicago Bears games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the newer services that offer a no-commitment platform, allowing customers to cancel at any time. With a five-day free trial, you can test the waters of DIRECTV STREAM to see if it’s the service for you. Plus, right now, you’ll get $40 off for your first two months ($20 per month) for a bit of extra money in your pocket. Finally, you’ll never miss a Justin Fields touchdown, as DIRECTV STREAM allows you to watch on up to 20 screens at once.

Read the full DIRECTV STREAM review.

Watch Chicago Bears games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV is a well known streaming service that has a more sports heavy catalog of channels and networks. Starting at just $69.99 and offering a seven-day free trial FuboTV is sure to provide you with all the coverage needed to watch the Chicago Bears this season. If you opt in to the Ultimate package, you’ll gain access to the Sports Plus add-on, giving you even more coverage on off days. But don’t worry, if you choose to forgo the Ultimate package, the Sports Plus add-on can be added for an additional cost to the other packages.

Read the full FuboTV review.

Watch Chicago Bears games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $24.99 28+ Yes

For $65 a month, you can gain access to YouTube TV and all it has to offer: over 85 live channels, YouTube originals, and so much more. For Spanish speaking sports lovers, YouTube TV offers a plan just for you — the Spanish Plan. At just $34.99 per month, you’ll get access to over 28 Spanish networks, including live sports, telenovelas, shows, and more.

Regardless of the plan you choose, YouTube TV comes with unlimited DVR storage and up to six shareable accounts. We recommend adding the Sports Plus or 4K add-on to better your viewing experience and get the most out of this service. With either add-on, there’s no lack of features when you choose YouTube TV.