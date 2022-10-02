Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith off to historical start to the 2022 NFL season

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put up a career-best performance in the team’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and zero intrceptions. He also added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Through the first four games of the season, the former second-round pick from West Virginia is completing 77.3% of his passes. According to ESPN Stats and Info, this is the highest completion percentage by any quarterback through a team’s first four games (minimum 125 pass attempts).

As a team, Seattle finds itself at 2-2 on the season. It disposed of former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in Week 1 before losing two consecutive games. Smith and Co. are now tied with Wilson’s Broncos at 2-2 on the campaign. That’s absolutely stunning stuff.

Geno Smith outperforming Russell Wilson through four weeks

Back in Week 1, Smith completed 23-of-28 passes for 195 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 17-16 win over Denver. The veteran journeyman has not slowed down since.

“Geno played some spectacular football. Spectacular football, not just the throwing and the catching but the command of the game and running the whole show. So, fantastic day. I don’t know how you can do a whole lot more, play a lot better than that.” Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on Geno Smith after Week 4 win

Seattled racked up 27 first downs, 555 total yards and 48 points in a brilliant offensive showing on Sunday. A total of 14 of Smith’s completions went for first downs as he led an offense that put up its best single-game performance since back in December of 2016. It’s just the continuation of what has been a stellar start to the 2022 season for Smith. He’s completely outplaying Wilson in the process, too.

Geno Smith stats (2022): 77% completion, 1,037 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT, 108.0 QB rating

77% completion, 1,037 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT, 108.0 QB rating Russell Wilson stats (2022): 61% completion, 980 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 91.1 QB rating

Outside of an ugly performance in a Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Smith and the Seahawks’ offense has played extremely well. In fact, it is averaging 35.5 points over the past two games.

On the other hand, Denver’s offense has struggled to the tune of 16.5 points per game thus far this season.

It’s somewhat shocking given the trajectory of Smith’s career compared to Wilson. A second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013, Geno Smith had thrown 34 touchdowns against 36 interceptions in his career heading into the 2022 campaign. Since the start of the 2015 season, he had tossed nine scores in just 15 games.

Despite this, Smith beat out Drew Lock for the starting job in Seattle during the preseason. He’s not going to be giving this job back any time soon. That’s for sure.