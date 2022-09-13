Visiting the Dodger Stadium? This Is What You Need To Know

Credit - PIX4Free

Dodger Stadium is one of the most iconic parks in Major League Baseball, hosting the Los Angeles Dodger Stadium and more than 56,000 fans on a nightly basis. If you’re planning a trip to watch baseball in LA, there are plenty of things you need to know about Dodger Stadium.

Where is Dodger Stadium?

Dodger Stadium is at 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Related: MLB standings

How much is parking at Dodger Stadium?

General parking is purchased in advance and costs $25. It will be $30 if you buy available parking on game day. Lots B, D, G, H, J, K, L, M, N, and P are $40 if you purchase in advance. If not, it will be $50 on game day.

Credit: MLB.com

What time does Dodger Stadium open?

They open at 9 a.m. The gates to parking will open 2.5 hours before game time. If you are a Dodger member, you can enter 3 hours before game time. If you get there early enough, you will be able to watch the batting practice the players do before the game.

Related: Find out where the Los Angeles Dodgers rank in Sportsnaut’s MLB Power Rankings now.

How old is Dodger Stadium?

The Dodger Stadium was built on April 10, 1962, and is 60 years old.

Is Dodger Stadium box office open?

The box office is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related: MLB MVP race

What is the largest stadium in MLB?

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Dodger Stadium – also known as the Chavez Ravigne – is the largest stadium in MLB. The 56,000-stadium capacity is the biggest of all MLB stadiums. Dodger Stadium is also the third oldest stadium in MLB, opening in 1962, it only ranks behind Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.

How much to rent out Dodger Stadium?

Renting the entire field can start at $25,000. It would be a Dodger fan’s dream to be able to rent the whole stadium out.

Also Read: Find out when, where, and how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sportsnaut’s MLB Games Today Schedule

Where is the sunset at Dodger Stadium?

The sun sets behind third base on the stadium’s south side, keeping most of the seats on that side in the shade.

Can you bring food into Dodger Stadium?

You can bring food from the outside as long as it is in a clear bag smaller than 12″ x12″ x6” that is not in glass bottles, cans, coolers, or thermoses.

Related: Longest home runs in MLB history

What can you bring to Dodger Stadium?

You can only bring diaper bags, clear bags smaller than 12″ x12″ x6″, and non-clear wristlets or clutches that are no larger than 5″x8″x2″ and will be subject to search.

Does Dodger Stadium require a vaccine?

Proof of vaccination or negative Test results for COVID-19 is not required to be shown.

How many seats are in Dodger Stadium?

There are 56,000 seats in Dodger Stadium, which is the capacity of the stadium.

Also Read: Will the Los Angeles Dodgers make the postseason? Check out Sportsnaut’s prediction now

How much beer is in Dodger Stadium?

Beer at Dodger Stadium costs $6.25.

When is opening day at Dodger Stadium?

Opening day at Dodger Stadium is March 30, 2023. It will be the first time the Dodgers have played a season opener at home since 2020.

Related: Fastest pitches in baseball history

Who sits behind home plate at Dodger Stadium?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Gilbert is the man behind the home plate who pays more than $250,000 a year for front-row seats to the Dodgers.

Best-rated hotels that are close to Dodger Stadium

If you want to stay close to Dodger Stadium when there is a game, here is a list of the best hotels a few miles from the stadium.