NBA insider claims Denver Nuggets seriously considered moving core member of roster in blockbuster trade this summer

The Denver Nuggets reportedly gave serious thought to moving one of the core members of their roster in a rumored blockbuster trade for former Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.

Entering the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Nuggets seemed primed to win back-to-back championships. They finished the season strong. Were one of the top seeds in the Western Conference, and a third MVP award for Nikola Jokic was evidence they would have the best player on the court in any series they were in.

Unfortunately, their run to a repeat was derailed by the continued rise of Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates. With the understanding that their top players are in the middle of their primes, Denver knows their current roster needs some upgrades to maximize their championship window.

That’s why there were surprising reports recently that the organization was one of the teams involved in the Paul George trade sweepstakes last month.

In the end, George opted out of his Clippers contract and took his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency. While it is unclear if the Nuggets were ever serious contenders for the nine-time All-Star, a new report has revealed what they were willing to give up in a deal.

Denver Nuggets considered placing Michael Porter Jr. in a potential June trade for Paul George

On Monday, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that “While [Michael] Porter helped the Nuggets clinch the 2023 championship, Denver already was flirting with the concept of including Porter in a trade to land Paul George this summer, sources said.”

Michael Porter stats (2023-24): 16.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 40% 3PT

Porter Jr. was again a major part of the Denver Nuggets roster in 2023-24 and was among the top three in many key statistical categories. However, it seems like the organization may be realizing he has a ceiling and they are now be regretting the five-year, $179 million they gave him in 2022.

