Globe Life Field: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - MLB

Those looking to visit Globe Life Field for a Texas Rangers ballgame are in for a treat. Not only is the ballpark nearly brand new, but it’s also one of the most magnificent stadiums in baseball. Thanks to the close proximity to the playing field, Globe Life Field is also one of the best places to watch a baseball game in person. Find out everything else you need to know about one of baseball’s newest ballparks down below.

Where is Globe Life Field?

Globe Life Field is in Arlington, Texas. The address of Globe Life Field is 734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, TX 76011.

Who plays at Globe Life Field?

The Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field.

What is the capacity of Globe Life Field?

The capacity at Globe Life Field is 40,300, which is the number of seats they have.

What time does the gate open at Globe Life Field?

Globe Life Field gates usually open 90 minutes before game time for afternoon games and two hours for night games.

Related: MLB Standings 2022

How much is the parking at Globe Life Field?

Credit – MLB

General parking is available for $20 at the parking lot venue. Bus parking rates go for $30, while RV parking is $100 at the stadium. Parking can be difficult depending on the games; plan to arrive early just in case.

Is there valet parking at Globe Life Field?

Valet parking is available for every home game on the north, east, west, and south sides of Globe Life Field for $45.

When was the new Globe Life Field built?

The Globe Life Field was built in March 2020.

Can you tailgate at Globe Life Field?

Fans can tailgate at Globe Life Field parking lots before a Texas Rangers game.

Can you take food and water into Globe Life Field?

Outside food is allowed inside Globe Life Field if it is inside a clear gallon-sized plastic bag and non-flavored water under one liter.

Related: Find out where the Texas Rangers rank in the updated MLB power rankings

Does Globe Life Field have a roof?

Credit – City of Arlington Video

Globe Life Field has a retractable roof, the largest single-panel operable roof in the world. You won’t have to worry about getting rained on and ruining the game because it can continue with its retractable roof. Globe Life Field is air-conditioned since they have a roof to open and close when needed. You won’t have to worry about the hot sun blazing down on you either.

What can you take into Globe Life Field?

The bag size requirement at Globe Life Field must be 16” x 16” x 8” or smaller.

How much is beer at Globe Life Field?

A 16 oz draft of Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, or Ziegenbock costs $6 at Globe Life Field.

Can you watch batting practice at Globe Life Field?

Arrive two hours before a night game and 90 minutes before an afternoon game to watch batting practice. If you are loud enough, one of the players might throw you one of their balls as a souvenir.

Can you buy tickets at Globe Life Field?

There are two ways you can purchase tickets at Globe Life Field. You can go to Globe Life Field Southeast Box Office Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. or Ticketmaster for events and games.

Related: MLB games today: Teams fight for final Wild Card spots

What to eat at Globe Life Field?

Credit- MLB

Globe Life Field has an amazing selection of food options to choose from. You will have a hard decision trying to decide on what to eat. We listed just a few options, but those wanting to find out more food choices are advised to get the MLB Ballpark app.

Alligator Corn Dog : Alligator Andouille Sausage dipped in corn dog batter and fried golden brown. You can find it at the Bullpen Grill in section 125.

: Alligator Andouille Sausage dipped in corn dog batter and fried golden brown. You can find it at the Bullpen Grill in section 125. Chicken Fried Brisket Sandwich : Pieces of in-house-smoked Nolan Ryan Beef Brisket are hand-battered, fried, then piled on thick slices of Texas Toast with pickles, red onions, and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce. You can find it at Sweet Baby Ray’s stand in section 125.

: Pieces of in-house-smoked Nolan Ryan Beef Brisket are hand-battered, fried, then piled on thick slices of Texas Toast with pickles, red onions, and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce. You can find it at Sweet Baby Ray’s stand in section 125. Brisket Egg Rolls : Tender house-smoked brisket shredded is rolled up in a classic egg roll wrap with Napa cabbage, then deep fried until crispy and served with Togarashi-seasoned fries and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce for dipping. Sounds yummy, and you can find it at Go Deep Fried stands in sections 121, 225, and 230.

: Tender house-smoked brisket shredded is rolled up in a classic egg roll wrap with Napa cabbage, then deep fried until crispy and served with Togarashi-seasoned fries and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce for dipping. Sounds yummy, and you can find it at Go Deep Fried stands in sections 121, 225, and 230. Mac & Cheese Nachos : Tortilla chips covered in Rico’s nacho cheese sauce with a scoop of macaroni and cheese and your favorite nacho toppings. They are available in sections 106 and 225.

: Tortilla chips covered in Rico’s nacho cheese sauce with a scoop of macaroni and cheese and your favorite nacho toppings. They are available in sections 106 and 225. Churros : If you want a classic snack like churros, they are in sections 105 and 230.

: If you want a classic snack like churros, they are in sections 105 and 230. Dessert: If you want something sweet like ice cream, well, sections 6, 102, 125, and 235 have ice cream helmets and ice cream floats.

Related: MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, schedule and format