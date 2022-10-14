AT&T Stadium: What you need to know to have a great day

Credit - Michael Barera - Wiki Commons

A state-of-the-art facility, AT&T Stadium is one of the best professional arenas in the world. Whether you’re looking to catch a Dallas Cowboys football game or various other popular events, AT&T Stadium is always rocking. If you’re looking to visit AT&T Stadium any time soon, here’s everything you will need to know to enjoy your trip.

Where is AT&T Stadium located?

AT&T Stadium is in Arlington, Texas. The address of AT&T Stadium is 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011.

Who plays at AT&T Stadium?

The Dallas Cowboys play at At&T Stadium.

What is the capacity at AT&T Stadium?

The capacity at AT&T Stadium is 80,000, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at AT&T Stadium?

AT&T Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at AT&T Stadium?

AT&T Stadium parking costs around $20-$125 on game days.

Can you tailgate at AT&T Stadium?

Yes, you can tailgate at AT&T Stadium but it is not permitted in Lot 3, portions of Lot 5, Lot 8, and Lot 9. The stadium parking lots will open four hours before kickoff for noon games and at least five hours before kickoff for the afternoon and night games.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium?

Yes, you can watch the football team’s warm-up before the game at AT&T Stadium. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring to AT&T Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and is not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be let in the stadium.

Can you bring food and water to AT&T Stadium?

You are not allowed to bring food items or beverages into the stadium.

Is AT&T Stadium cashless?

AT&T Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at AT&T Stadium?

Suites at AT&T Stadium cost between $5,500-$50,000. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a kitchenette, private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Field Level Suites make for one of the coolest experiences in professional sports, bringing you within feet of the action on the field. At AT&T Stadium, 34 Field Suites run along both sidelines.

Hall of Fame Suites is just above the 100-level, providing a fantastic vantage point to the field.

Silver Level Suites occupy the largest suite level at AT&T Stadium. The Silver Suite Level contains 88 private suites wrapping around the entire stadium. The Silver Suite Level is just above the 300-level seating sections and the third suite level from the field.

What is there to eat at AT&T Stadium?

There are some delicious spots to eat when you are at AT&T Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Classic Meals : Hot dogs, cheeseburgers, nachos, pretzels, and more can be found throughout the venue on game day and at events to enjoy.

: Hot dogs, cheeseburgers, nachos, pretzels, and more can be found throughout the venue on game day and at events to enjoy. Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich : The classic chicken fried steak sandwich is as Texas as chicken sandwiches get. Get this delicious sandwich out in sections 218, 243, 409, and 439.

: The classic chicken fried steak sandwich is as Texas as chicken sandwiches get. Get this delicious sandwich out in sections 218, 243, 409, and 439. Cowboys Cheesesteak : Onions, secret cheese sauce, meat, veggies, and more throughout the venue.

: Onions, secret cheese sauce, meat, veggies, and more throughout the venue. Texas-Sized Chicken & Waffles Sandwich : The famous chicken and waffle sandwich with maple syrup is out in sections 218 and 243.

: The famous chicken and waffle sandwich with maple syrup is out in sections 218 and 243. Heaven and Hell Burger : A burger with mac n cheese, Fritos crushed on top, lettuce, and more out in sections 202 and 227.

: A burger with mac n cheese, Fritos crushed on top, lettuce, and more out in sections 202 and 227. Pro Bowl : An Asian-inspired dish with fried rice, meat, peppers, soy sauce, and more, out in sections 219 and 245.

: An Asian-inspired dish with fried rice, meat, peppers, soy sauce, and more, out in sections 219 and 245. Korean BBQ Brat : Korean sausage with onions, jalapenos, fried onions, and more in sections 411 and 441.

: Korean sausage with onions, jalapenos, fried onions, and more in sections 411 and 441. Quinoa Salad : A protein-rich meal with brown rice, vegetables, and feta cheese out in sections 420 and 450.

: A protein-rich meal with brown rice, vegetables, and feta cheese out in sections 420 and 450. Grain Bowl : Available at Hall of Fame Concessions, fans can get healthy and delicious rice, vegetables, and a selection of protein.

: Available at Hall of Fame Concessions, fans can get healthy and delicious rice, vegetables, and a selection of protein. Bent Buckle : A cone filled with mac n cheese, jalapenos, mac n cheese, and more out in Bent Buckle.

: A cone filled with mac n cheese, jalapenos, mac n cheese, and more out in Bent Buckle. Cowboys Ice Cream Sundae: Out in sections 219, 245, and 412, fans can enjoy a wide selection of ice cream flavors with nuts, whip cream, and cherries.

