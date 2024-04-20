Detroit Pistons linked to high-priced versatile scoring threat in NBA free agency

Credit: Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press

After finishing with the worst record in the NBA at 14-68, the Detroit Pistons will have to get creative if they hope to rapidly alter their franchise’s immediate outlook this offseason. Chances are, it will require adding an impact player through the 2024 NBA Draft, plus signing a key player or two in NBA free agency.

The Pistons are tied with the Washington Wizards for having the best odds to secure the No. 1 overall pick via the NBA Draft Lottery at 52.1%. Yet, unlike last season when the grand prize was selecting generational talent Victor Wembanyama, there is no clear-cut consensus No. 1 overall pick.

This isn’t all that different from the 2020 NBA Draft, where scouts and front office executives couldn’t agree on who deserved to be the first player selected. Yet, the Minnesota Timberwolves settled on Anthony Edwards, and he’s since developed into an outside NBA MVP candidate.

Yet, as mentioned, the Pistons can’t put all the pressure on their incoming rookie class, this roster will have to improve both from within, and by adding more outside talent, and free agency may be the simplest path.

One player who’s been increasingly linked to the Pistons in free agency is former Detroit forward Tobias Harris. As Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer recently wrote, “Several NBA executives believe there’s a chance he’ll (Harris) land with the Detroit Pistons in free agency.”

Right now, Harris is wrapping up a five-year, $180 million contract, but the 31-year-old isn’t expected to receive another max-level contract. Still, the 13-year vet who has a career scoring average of 16.3 points per game will likely garner plenty of interest from teams seeking another scoring threat.

The Pistons, who have a very young roster, could be the perfect fit for Harris, where his veteran experience could go a long way toward turning around the team’s fortunes. But like everything else in life, it could all come down to the cost.

Related: NBA insider expects Miami Heat to pursue another All-Star this offseason

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2023-24: Victor Wembanyama has earned his stripes