Just over two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions brought in former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater for a workout. Once a Pro Bowl player, Bridgewater had been one of, if not the best free agent quarterback available, with Carson Wentz likely deserving some consideration too.

But now, according to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater has signed a contract to play for coach Dan Campbell’s Lions. The details of the agreement have yet to be revealed.

Bridgewater, 30, had been looking for a new team after his contract with the Miami Dolphins expired after the 2022 season. Not only will the QB now join his sixth NFL team, he heads back to familiar territory in the NFC North.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today

With Jared Goff entrenched as the starter in Detroit, Bridgewater presumably becomes the new backup QB for the Lions. The team also has third-round rookie Hendon Hooker waiting in the wings, but he’s still on the non-football injury (NFI) list while he recovers from an ACL tear suffered at Tennessee. If Hooker remains on the NFI list after the Aug. 29 roster cutdown date, he’ll be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Aside from Goff, Bridgewater, and Hooker are journeyman vet Nate Sudfeld and rookie Adrian Martinez. Even though he still needs to get up to speed on the playbook, Bridgewater is the heavy favorite to win the backup role.

Related: Is Teddy Bridgewater better than any of these 32 ranked starting QBs today?