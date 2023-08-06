Odd Carson Wentz workout photo emerges as QB seeks new contract

Back in 2016, Carson Wentz became the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft after the Philadelphia Eagles traded the eighth pick, a future first-round selection, plus three other draft choices for the former NDSU quarterback. The move appeared to pay off in the short term, with Wentz becoming a Pro Bowl QB and an MVP finalist in his second season.

It was nearly all downhill from there after Wentz suffered a string of injuries that would limit his effectiveness while giving others a chance to make a strong impression on the Eagles’ teammates. Wentz bounced around, going from Philadelphia to the Indianapolis Colts for a season before landing with the Washington Commanders in 2022.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

Once again, Wentz’ starting role wouldn’t last long in Washington either. The Commanders released the former first-round pick at the end of the season, and Wentz has been a free agent since February 27. So far, Wentz has yet to take an official free agency visit to any of the 32 NFL teams.

But on Sunday, the 30-year-old QB could be seen getting a workout in as he tries to find a new team. What was odd about the picture reveal was how the signal-caller was dressed, where he could be seen rocking memorabilia from each of his previous stops in a bit of a Frankenstein costume.

Carson Wentz posted pictures of him practicing in an Eagles helmet, Commanders jersey, and Colts shorts 😅 @brgridiron



He’s currently a free agent pic.twitter.com/YHekgR0Sby — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 6, 2023

Here, Wentz can be seen wearing an Eagles helmet, a Commanders jersey, and Colts shorts. Soon enough, he might be able to add a fourth team to his collection instead of splitting his loyalty between three organizations.

Wentz is one of if not the top remaining free agent quarterback available. But he has always entered the year as a starting QB. That option is no longer available for the Raleigh, North Carolina native heading into his eighth NFL season.

Related: Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs, is Carson Wentz better than any of them?