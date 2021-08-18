Denver Broncos have seemingly made their QB decision

Though there hasn’t been an official announcement, it appears the Denver Broncos have made up their mind regarding their starting quarterback for Week 1. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio recently alluded to being “pretty damn close” to a decision. This comes after several practices and one preseason game.

So who have the Broncos likely decided to go with?

All indications point to Drew Lock as Broncos starting QB

The incumbent starting quarterback in Denver is likely to be the under center again in 2021. After starting 13 games last season, Drew Lock has yet to show the Broncos any reason to bench him. Of course, Teddy Bridgewater was brought in to compete with and push Lock to new heights. But it was always going to be tougher for him to steal the job.

Lock has always been the guy the Broncos want to win the job. Still just 24, Lock has yet to reach his prime. A similar case could be made for Teddy B, but that’s an entirely different rabbit hole.

In Lock, the Broncos have a quarterback prospect that some NFL evaluators once had graded as a first-round talent. As a rookie, Lock went 4-1 as a starter, feeding into the belief he could be the next successful successor to Peyton Manning. Then 2020 happened. Courtland Sutton played one game and Lock had a sophomore slump.

The question everyone in Denver is asking; What can Drew Lock do with a healthy receiving corps?

Teddy Bridgewater’s GM ties weren’t enough to win over Denver Broncos coaches

New Broncos general manager George Paton didn’t draft Drew Lock, but he did help draft Teddy Bridgewater in Minnesota. That doesn’t mean Bridgewater is held in higher regard than Lock by any means, but it definitely helped get Bridgewater another chance to compete for a starting role. Paton also already knew what kind of locker room addition Teddy B would bring to Mile High.

Bridgewater, if not a starter, is a top backup quarterback in the NFL. As a starter, Bridgewater may not have the arm to put up league-leading numbers, but he also does a good job of taking care of the football. Lock has the bigger arm and probably a higher ceiling, but Bridgewater offers a floor that isn’t too low either.

If it comes down to it, Bridgewater can step in at any time to get some first downs. Not every team has a backup who can move the chains, Teddy B can. He won’t lead a top-ten offense, but if the Broncos’ defense is strong enough and if Lock starts throwing interceptions, don’t be surprised to see Teddy Football come in and save the day.

It may not be Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers, but for now, the Denver Broncos quarterback situation is in good shape. At the very least, after this year they’ll know what they have in Lock and Bridgewater. Paton can always try reeling in a bigger fish next offseason.