NFL insider provides a surprising update on market for DeAndre Hopkins in free agency

DeAndre Hopkins is officially a free agent after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. While the former All-Pro wide receiver isn’t generating as much interest as expected, there are some surprising developments in the pursuit to land him.

Hopkins, who was accused of sitting out games when healthy, recently hired an agent to help him through the free agency process. The 6-foot-1 receiver is weighing a variety of factors before determining his team, but multiple clubs have already expressed interest.

DeAndre Hopkins stats (career): 853 receptions, 11,298 receiving yards, 71 touchdowns

Multiple Super Bowl contenders are in the mix to sign him, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. In addition, the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys have been connected to Hopkins in free agency. However, it appears the field of suitors isn’t as strong as previously thought.

Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh told reporters this week that New York won’t be pursuing Hopkins. While the team came close to signing Odell Beckham Jr, it’s now happy with its pool of pass-catching options.

“We love our current group [of receivers]. I know there was some stuff with Odell, but other than that, we love our group.” New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on potential interest in DeAndre Hopkins

As for the Cowboys, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Dallas is not a safe bet to be involved in any bidding war. The Cowboys would only be interested in Hopkins “if the price is right” and the All-Pro wideout is reportedly seeking a deal that still allows him to be one of the highest-paid wide receivers.

The lack of strong interest from the Cowboys can also be tied to their previous offseason move. Dallas acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans, slotting him in as the second receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. With Michael Gallup more than a year removed from ACL surgery, the Cowboys are counting on him to be more productive next season.

However, Fowler does note to keep an eye on the New Orleans Saints. While the franchise is pleased with its receiving duo of Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, there is a need for a complementary wide receiver. Because New Orleans is also among the leaders in active salary cap space, it could afford to get into a bidding war for Hopkins.