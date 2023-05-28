DeAndre Hopkins accused of sitting out games when he was healthy with Arizona Cardinals

After months of trying to trade their three-time All-Pro receiver, the Arizona Cardinals finally gave in, releasing DeAndre Hopkins on May 26. Now the 30-year-old wideout is free to sign with any team he chooses, and we already know two teams entered “substantive” trade negotiations with the Cardinals prior to his release.

But more information continues to leak regarding Hopkins’ time with the Cardinals. The latest bit paints him in a negative light.

According to Kyle Odegard, Hopkins “upset some in the organization” for sitting out the final two games of the season, despite reportedly being healthy enough to play. Hopkins left during the final day of practice for the week with a knee injury, and the team was set to turn to David Blough at QB, who was signed less than a month prior.

DeAndre Hopkins’ stats last season: 64 receptions, 717 receiving yards, 3 TD catches in nine games

Related: Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots among 4 teams reportedly linked to DeAndre Hopkins pursuit

This knee injury kept Hopkins out of action, but now, as Odegard tells it, the five-time Pro Bowl talent should have been able to play. The Cardinals lost their final two games of the season in what some might characterize as a full-blown tanking effort after Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy suffered injuries.

But all of that is in the past now, with Hopkins now looking to join what will be his third different organization since entering the NFL as the 27th pick in the 2013 draft class. Several teams could use another playmaker like Hopkins, who may still have the ability to be a franchise’s top option in their air attack.

Related: NFL insider reveals what DeAndre Hopkins wants from next NFL team