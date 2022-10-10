WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams burns Kansas City Chiefs with 58-yard TD run

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders brought Davante Adams in to be that big-play threat for Derek Carr on offense. Thus far this season, it has brought mixed results.

Just don’t tell that to cornerback Rashad Fenton and the Kansas City Chiefs. About midway through the first quarter of their huge “Monday Night Football” matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, Adams took the top of Kansas City’s top-10 defense with a 58-yard touchdown to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead.

First off, we must give Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels credit for going for it on fourth-and-1 inside his own territory. Vegas went three-and-out to open the game. You’re not going to win many games against Patrick Mahomes and Co. by punting on a consistent basis.

Secondly, it was rather clear that Kansas City sold out against the run. That left Davante Adams in single coverage. Fenton had absolutely no chance.

Fitting that Davante Adams caught Derek Carr’s 200th career TD pass

Carr and Adams starred together at Fresno State before the two were selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. It’s one of the reasons that Las Vegas exhausted a first and second-round pick to acquire Adams from the Green Bay Packers this past spring. This score represented Carr’s 200th NFL touchdown pass. That’s pretty fitting.

After some initial struggles, these two have found sweet music recently. That included Adams catching nine passes for 101 yards in the Raiders’ first win of the season against the Denver Broncos last week. Adams entered Monday’s action having caught 26 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season. He earned two consecutive All-Pro nods to end his career in Green Bay.