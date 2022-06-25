LOOK: Damian Lillard posts photoshopped pic of Kevin Durant in a Blazers jersey

On a quiet Saturday afternoon, Damian Lillard opted to stoke the flames a bit, getting Portland Trail Blazers fans pumped about a potential superstar pairing that could come to fruition this summer.

All it took was a simple post, of Lillard sharing a photo on his Instagram. But it was more about the context and what the photo displayed that has basketball enthusiasts dreaming of a world-class dynamic duo in Portland.

Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant duo would be filthy

Sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words. In this case, we see Lillard clearly pushing for a Durant trade, and he’s not the only megastar to do so in recent time.

Maybe Lillard is even letting fans know a Durant trade is already in motion. Who knows? For now, just enjoy the idea of two of the game’s best offensive weapons, whether as a shooter or a playmaker on the same team together in the NBA.

Damian Lillard’s latest IG story 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qnE7XxeWNh — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 25, 2022

Normally, a picture like this wouldn’t mean anything. No different than a fan sharing a pic of one of their favorite players wearing their favorite team’s uniform. But in this case, the Durant photoshop could mean more than a pipe dream.

With Kyrie Irving’s future with the Brooklyn Nets up in the air, with recent speculation pointing to his departure, the next line of thought leads to Kevin Durant wanting out next.

Like Irving, if Durant wants a trade, he’s most likely to pair up with a fellow superstar, putting him in position to land with a potential contender.

Kevin Durant contract: $44.1 million in 2022-23, signed through 2025-26 on a four-year, $192M deal

The Blazers, with Lillard, possibly Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and if they could add Durantula to this core, would certainly have a roster capable of reaching the playoffs on paper.

Now general manager Joe Cronin just needs to find a way to make it happen. But first, the Irving situation needs to play out, and it’s possible that it already has behind closed doors, we just don’t know the outcome quite yet.

