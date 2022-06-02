4 ideal Kevin Durant trade scenarios from the Brooklyn Nets

There’s been renewed speculation about a potential Kevin Durant trade from the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

Durant has not spoken with the Nets’ brass since their ugly exit in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs well over a month ago. This comes after a drama-filled season for the organization in the Big Apple.

If the Nets opt to move off embattled point guard Kyrie Irving (a real possibility), it would set up more drama between Durant and the organization — potentially leading to a blockbuster trade.

Odds are out on who is favored to land Durant in a potential trade. One of the teams topping that list is included in this article. Here’s a look at that team and three other ideal Kevin Durant trade scenarios.

Kevin Durant trade to the New Orleans Pelicans involving Zion Williamson

Pelicans get: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Nets get: Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes, Larry Nance Jr., Devonte’ Graham, 8th pick, future 1st-round pick

There’s been a ton of talk about a potential Williamson contract extension this summer. The Pelicans are pushing back against it for obvious reasons. First off, the generational talent has played in a total of 85 games in three seasons due to a number of injuries. Secondly, Williamson simply might not want to remain in Nola long-term.

With the Pelicans coming off a surprise playoff appearance sans Williamson, front office head David Griffin could look to pull of an epic blockbuster. Teaming KD up with Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum would make this team one of the top contenders out west. That’s not even up for debate.

From Brooklyn’s perspective, the idea of bringing in a young talent like the 21-year-old Williamson has to be seen as appealing. The team would move off its super-team philosophy and build for the future. That would also include a sign-and-trade of Kyrie Irving.

Williamson, the eighth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and a future first-round pick would be a nice start to a rebuild in Brooklyn. Add in what the Nets got for James Harden and any potential Irving trade, and said rebuild would probably be short-lived.

Kevin Durant trade to the Washington Wizards

Wizards get: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris Nets get: Kristaps Porzingis, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 10th pick, two future 1st-round picks

KD returning home to close up shop on his career. It really would be something for the Prince George’s County, Maryland, native. He’s often spoken about growing up in the D.C. suburb and how it has shaped his life. We wouldn’t put it past the two-time NBA Finals MVP to push for this.

From an on-court perspective, Washington needs to do something to entice star guard Bradley Beal to remain in D.C. long-term. He’s an impending free agent. And while a return seems likely, adding Durant to the mix ahead of free agency would lock that in.

Speaking of returns? The Unicorn heading back to the Big Apple. Wouldn’t that be something? Sure he’s an injury-plagued enigma. He’s also as talented as they come for someone his size and could act as a building block in Brooklyn.

Outside of that, the Nets add to their draft capital with three first-round picks. That includes the No. 10 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. Even if general manager Sean Marks and Co. don’t view Porzingis as a building block, those picks are a nice get.

Kevin Durant trade to the Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers get: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Nets get: Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, 7th pick, three 1st-round picks

The Phil Knight impact. Recent reports suggest that the Nike head is teaming up with Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky in putting in a bid to buy the Blazers. If that were to come to fruition, the Pacific Northwest would be a prime potential landing spot for star players.

Imagine Durant teaming up with Damian Lillard. Add in young wing Anfernee Simons, and this roster would be enough to compete with Durant’s former Golden State Warriors team out west.

As for the Nets, it would be all about tearing this thing down and starting anew with a rebuild. Four additional first-round picks over the next eight years would help do that. The team also adds two young wings in that of Little and Johnson who boast a tremendous amount of upside.

Kevin Durant trade to the Phoenix Suns

Suns get: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Nets get: Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric, two 1st-round picks

Drum roll, please. Yes, these Suns are favored to land Durant should he move on from the Nets. It makes perfect sense. They are coming off the best regular season in the NBA and are a calendar year removed from appearing in the Finals.

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and an aging Chris Paul would be enough for Phoenix to continue to compete for the title over the short-term. This move also enables the Suns to seriously consider re-signing stud young center Deandre Ayton in free agency, building one of the top core groups in the NBA.

Brooklyn goes young in this scenario with a rising star in Bridges and a vastly improved Johnson, both of whom are former lottery picks. The team also adds two future first-round picks and a couple contracts that could be moved for future assets.

