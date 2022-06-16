Sports world reacts to Golden State Warriors becoming a dynasty with fourth NBA Finals win since 2015

If you didn’t consider the Golden State Warriors to be an NBA dynasty before, there’s no denying it now. Making their sixth NBA Finals appearance since 2015, winning four NBA Championships, the Warriors have established themselves among the greatest teams in the history of basketball.
Heading into Game 6, needing one more win to emerge as winners, the Warriors managed to hold off the Celtics on their own court at the TD Garden in Boston. As you can imagine, there were several reactions, some good, some bad to the Warriors’ latest Championship run.
Golden State Warriors win NBA Finals again
