Sports world reacts to Golden State Warriors becoming a dynasty with fourth NBA Finals win since 2015

If you didn’t consider the Golden State Warriors to be an NBA dynasty before, there’s no denying it now. Making their sixth NBA Finals appearance since 2015, winning four NBA Championships, the Warriors have established themselves among the greatest teams in the history of basketball.

Heading into Game 6, needing one more win to emerge as winners, the Warriors managed to hold off the Celtics on their own court at the TD Garden in Boston. As you can imagine, there were several reactions, some good, some bad to the Warriors’ latest Championship run.

Golden State Warriors win NBA Finals again

The closing call as the @warriors become 2021-22 NBA Champions, winning their 7th title, 3rd most for a franchise in NBA history! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/nAvn8UlkV9 — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

BAY AREA STAND UP pic.twitter.com/OfIKxLBxf5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

RING HIIM pic.twitter.com/1PQFxwTOeg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

“Nobody thought we'd be here except everybody on this floor right now”



(via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/pNCuEL7O9l — Overtime (@overtime) June 17, 2022

.@warriors congrats on becoming the new NBA Champions, and enjoying every moment along the way. These NBA Champ bottles have your name on it. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/iJf34hVZTG — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

THE WARRIORS DYNASTY CONTINUES 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/Z0qBd7i3Pc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2022

Timberwolves fans watching Andrew Wiggins win a ring pic.twitter.com/SWJE1z5Ewa — Overtime (@overtime) June 17, 2022

KD watching the Warriors win without him 💀 pic.twitter.com/Bs4MDKfEae — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 17, 2022

FiveThirtyEight gave the Warriors a 17% chance to win the Finals.



Before this season, they projected the Warriors to go 36-46 with a 0.1% chance of winning it all. pic.twitter.com/iUijBNabcJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Related: Golden State Warriors win NBA Finals: 4 takeaways from Game 6