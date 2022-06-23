Ja Morant seemingly tweets at Kevin Durant with Nets star’s future up in air

During the early afternoon of draft day, a report emerged of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant possibly wanting a trade out of town if Kyrie Irving wants the same. Naturally, this will lead to rumors running rampant over the next few weeks as rosters shuffle around the NBA. In some cases, it could even include a fellow star, like Ja Morant getting involved in the recruitment process, as high-profile players frequently like to do.

That appears to be exactly what transpired on Thursday afternoon when Morant likely heard the news of Durant’s future being uncertain in Brooklyn. Or maybe Morant was just talking about something else altogether. You be the judge.

Ja Morant tweets out Kevin Durant’s nickname

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has been associated with several nicknames over the years, from Durantula, Slim Reaper, and Easy Money. On Thursday, Ja Morant had a simple tweet that could be seen as a recruitment ploy for the 12-time NBA All-Star to join the Memphis Grizzlies.

easy money — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 23, 2022

Of course, if the possibility of acquiring Durant is real, a lot of teams will have great interest in bringing the four-time scoring champ aboard. While any Durant trade won’t be an easy or straight swap, it’s likely to have several moving parts, but the Grizzlies do have several tradeable assets that could at least get them in the conversation this summer.

Kevin Durant contract: $44.1 million cap hit in 2022-23, signed through 2025-26

If Durant’s interest in joining Ja on the Grizzlies is mutual, a trio featuring Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Kevin Durant may be possible. If that trade came to fruition, the rest of the Western Conference would officially be on notice for the 2022-23 season. It should be an interesting few weeks.

Replace: 4 ideal Kevin Durant trade scenarios from the Brooklyn Nets