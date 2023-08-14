NFL insider offers huge update on Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott signing timeline and New England Patriots chances

Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott are the last big-name players left in NFL free agency, and a top league insider recently offered up a major update on the timeline for when they will sign with a team for 2023, as well as the New England Patriots’ chances of landing either star.

For the most part, all of the top players in 2023 NFL free agency have decided on where they will be playing this season. However, there are still a few on the market that has the ability to be impact talents in the new season, and a pair of them are multi-time Pro Bowlers.

Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott have had a great deal of success during their NFL careers, however, with both men having a notable amount of tread on their career tires and the value of running backs on the decline across the league, both remain on the open market as they look to find a fair value for their worthwhile talents.

Dalvin Cook stats (2022): 264 carries, 1,173 yards, 8 TD

NFL insider believes Patriots likely to sign either Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

On a Monday morning edition of “Sportscenter,” ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano reported on the latest for both running backs and when they might finally put pen to paper on contracts for this season. First, four-time Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook.

“He’s visited the Jets, he’s visited the Patriots, he’s been connected — in terms of outside speculation — to the Miami Dolphins,” Graziano began. “I think this is a situation where it might be another week or so before these veteran running backs find homes, but Cook has some interest and should be in somebodies camp soon.”

When it comes to the former Dallas Cowboys star, Graziano claimed that after also meeting with the Patriots, Elliott may not make a choice on his future for another week or so. However, he did mention something interesting when it comes to the Patriots’ chance of signing either player.

“I expect the Patriots to sign one of these veteran running backs at some point this offseason, but again, it’s early,” he said. “Neither one of these guys is in a hurry to get into a training camp at this point. I don’t think anything is imminent.”

For New England fans, it is a promising update since they have not made many noteworthy signings this offseason and definitely could use more help out of the backfield for quarterback Mac Jones who struggled mightly in 2022. Either player would be a high-value veteran addition if signed.