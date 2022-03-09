Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sued by woman claiming to be his daughter

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could be the latest figurehead around the NFL to be on some major hot water.

It was noted recently that Jones is facing allegations of workplace misconduct from former Cowboys cheerleaders. This came on the heels of the Cowboys settling a voyeurism lawsuit against a former Cowboys official for $2.4 million.

We’re now hearing some more allegations relating to Jerry Jones himself. To say that they could be damning would be an understatement.

According to ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Jones is being sued by a 25-year-old woman by the name of Alexandra Davis who is claiming that she’s Jones’ biological daughter — something she has kept quiet due to a confidentiality agreement between the Cowboys’ owner and her mother.

Jerry Jones facing more troubling allegations

“A 25-year-old woman is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging that the billionaire paid her mother hundreds of thousands of dollars in 1996 to conceal that he was the girl’s biological father, a secret that the lawsuit says she has carried her entire life.” ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. on Jerry Jones lawsuit

According to the report, Jones’ Arkansas-based friend and lawyer Donald Jack set up the agreement and two trusts for the girl all the way back in 1996 to conceal the relationship.

For his part, Jones denied in the settlement documents that he is Davis’ biological father. However, the agreement itself may lend some credence to her claims.

Davis filed the lawsuit in a Dallas County Court last week. Said lawsuit claims that Jones courted her mother, Cynthia Davis Spencer, back in 1995. That’s when she was apparently working for Amarican Airlines as a ticket counter in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“Plaintiff has had to endure the endless public profiles of her father and siblings while forced to remain secret to everyone, including her closest confidants.” Text of Lawsuit against Jerry Jones

The lawsuit claims that Jones set up two trusts that contained “the hush money payment and hush money terms,” including $375,000 to keep Jones’ identity hidden.

Jerry Jones and his wife, Eugenia, have been married since 1963. They have three children together, including Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and team Vice President Charlotte Jones.

Interestingly enough, the lawsuit was filed at about the same time that Jones opted against giving his annual press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis — leading to the belief that he was aware of it behind the scenes.

