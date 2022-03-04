Cowboys owner Jerry Jones skips scouting combine

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks (R) with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, typically a presence at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, stayed in Dallas this week for perhaps multiple reasons.

The team announced that Jones, who has owned the team since 1989, is dealing with an unspecified medical minor issue.

In addition, the Dallas Morning News said on social media, citing an unnamed source, that Jones “is also handling some NFL business involving commissioner Roger Goodell.”

Goodell is reportedly in negotiations with the NFL on a new contract.

Jones’ absence also comes about a week after the team reportedly reached a $2.4 million settlement over accusations by four cheerleaders that a former team executive gained access to their locker room and watched them change clothes.

–Field Level Media