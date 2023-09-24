Dallas Cowboys humbled after terrible loss to the Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys found themselves at 2-0 on the season heading into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

After dominating the New York Giants and New York Jets to open the season, Dallas found itself as near two-touchdown road favorites.

No one gave a talent-stricken and young Cardinals team much of a chance in this one. However, they came to play big time for first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon in what ended up being a surprising 28-16 Arizona win.

In talking to the media following the ugly loss, McCarthy had a rather interesting comment. He also believes that the loss is an opportunity for Dallas moving forward.

“It’s part of the humbling component of the National Football League. Every experience gives you an opportunity to grow. We need to grow from this experience.” Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday’s loss

Dallas’ defense was absolutely torched on the ground by the Cardinals rushing attack. They went for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 30 attempts. Stopgap starter Joshua Dobbs also completed 17-of-21 passes in taking advantage of a Cowboys defense that’s without star cornerback Trevon Diggs (torn ACL).

As for the Cowboys’ offense. they scored just one touchdown on five trips into the Cardinals’ red zone. Quarterback Dak Prescott touched on the humbling aspect of the loss, too. It’s almost like him and McCarthy shared some notes.

“We’re staying in the moment,” said Prescott. “That’s who we are and that’s what this team is. This was a humbling loss, in that sense.”

“Humbled” Dallas Cowboys face difficult stretch

It’s not known whether Dallas overlooked what was a winless Cardinals team heading into Sunday’s game. But we do know that the Cowboys have a difficult stretch moving forward.

After hosting the New England Patriots next week, Dallas must contend with the San Francisco 49ers in Northern California. The Cowboys have lost to San Francisco in the playoffs each of the past two seasons. It should be a barometer game. Before heading into a Week 7 bye, Dallas stays out west to contend with a talented Los Angeles Chargers squad.

“Y’all put us on top of the world,” Prescott told reporters. “We know who we are … There hadn’t been but one undefeated team in this league — ever. So, to say it sucks, yeah, it’s humbling. But to say it’s a wake-up call? … We just didn’t get it done. It goes back to myself, the offense and the red zone.”

Further struggles in this regard could end up being more than a wake-up call for the Cowboys. There’s no rest in today’s NFL. Dallas will find that out sooner rather than later.

It’s now all about moving on from this game and getting back to playing the same football we saw in Big D through the first two weeks of the season.