The Dallas Cowboys have two defensive stars who can drastically alter the outcome of any game. But now All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs won’t be able to continue helping Micah Parsons lead one of the best defenses in football.

Diggs tore his ACL during a one-on-one period during Thursday’s Cowboys practice. He would eventually be seen leaving the facility on crutches. Later, an MRI confirmed what was initially feared, with Diggs now ruled out for the rest of the season.

Diggs was just signed to a five-year, $97 million contract extension at the outset of training camp back in July. The contract keeps Diggs in Dallas through 2028 at an average annual value of $19.4 million per season, making him the fifth-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

But now the 25-year-old will finish his fourth NFL season, having played just two games.

Trevon Diggs’ stats this season: 4 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD, 1 FF

Diggs has started 46 of the 47 games he’s played since joining the Cowboys as the 51st overall pick in 2020. He’s the unquestioned No. 1 cornerback in Dallas, having developed a reputation for being one of the better ball-hawks in football, which includes picking off an NFL-high 11 passes in 2021. Diggs has already racked up 18 interceptions in his young career, which is ten more than any other player from his draft class.

With Stephon Gilmore holding down one side of Dan Quinn’s defense, the Cowboys will now be relying more on newcomer Noah Igbinoghene plus rookie sixth-round pick Eric Scott. Dallas also has slot corners DaRon Bland plus Jourdan Lewis on the roster.

Cornerbacks C.J. Goodwin and Josh Butler are also on the team’s practice squad and could be looking at being elevated to the active roster gameday as the Cowboys prepare for their Week 4 matchup in Arizona. Otherwise, don’t be surprised if the Cowboys become active on the trade market or by browsing the free agency market, looking to add more experience or upside to a now unproven group of cornerbacks aside from Gilmore.

