NFL trade block: A look at players who could be moved ahead of Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade block will continue to heat up between now and the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline. As teams struggle early in the 2023 season, they will start looking at their rosters to figure out who doesn’t fit into the long-term plans. That includes impending free agents.

On the other side, contending teams will start to figure out what upgrades could get them in position to vie for a Super Bowl title.

We saw this last season with the Baltimore Ravens traded for Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith. Ten days earlier, the San Francisco 49ers acquired a fellow Pro Bowler in that of Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

San Francisco ($44.70 million in cap room) joins the Cleveland Browns ($35.82 million) in having the necessary means to acquire a player that fits their needs. Other teams join them in boasting what is necessary to improve their rosters.

Below, we take a look at the NFL trade block and players who could very well be available between now and the Halloween NFL trade deadline.

NFL trade block: Latest player updates ahead of NFL trade deadline

Gardner Minshew, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis’ decision to roll with rookie Anthony Richardson has Minshew in an awkward position. He signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract to compete for the QB1 job last offseason. Minshew’s body of work suggests he could be a reliable stopgap starter. He’s thrown 44 touchdowns against 15 interceptions throughout his career. If injuries continue to take hold at the QB position around the NFL, he’d be a real option.

Potential Gardner Minshew trade destinations: New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals

Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

This former Pro Bowler was clearly on the NFL trade block during the offseason. Things have not died down since with Renfrow playing a small role on offense. Jimmy Garoppolo did not target him a single time in the opener with Renfrow playing just 13 snaps on offense. A 1,000-yard receiver as recently as 2021, Renfrow would draw some nice interest on the trade market.

Potential Hunter Renfrow trade destinations: New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers

Devin White, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A former Pro Bowler and impending free agent, White had requested a trade during the offseason. In the end, things calmed down a bit heading into the 2023 season. Even then, White might not have a long-term future in Tampa Bay. If the team finds itself out of playoff contention ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline, a deal could come together. White, 25, earned a Pro Bowl trip with Tampa back in 2021.

Potential Devin White trade destinations: Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Ertz, tight end, Arizona Cardinals

A three-time Pro Bowl performer with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz returned in Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL last season. He ended up catching 6-of-10 targets from Joshua Dobbs. No longer the elite receiver he was earlier in his career, Ertz would still draw interest on the NFL trade block from contending teams. As for Arizona, it is not going anywhere this season. Acquiring even a late-round pick for the veteran would make sense.

Potential Zach Ertz trade destinations: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals

Jameis Winston, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans’ signing of Derek Carr could very well lead to Winston departing town ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline. Carr has been among the most reliable quarterbacks in terms of avoiding injuries throughout his career (zero games missed to injury since 2017). Winston may prefer to go to another team in which he’ll have a better chance of actually getting into a game.

Potential Jameis Winston trade destinations: New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

Chandler Jones, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

The drama surrounding Jones and his Raiders is by now well known. The Pro Bowler sat out Week 1 against Denver after posting several times on social media how unhappy he is with the organization. Head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler were the targets. It’s now looking like Jones has played his last game for Vegas. Any team acquiring Jones would be on the hook for a mere $1.17 million cap hit this season. Jones, 33, has recorded double-digit sacks seven time in his career. He’s fourth on the active career sacks list with 112.

Potential Chandler Jones trade destinations: New Orleans Saints, New York Jets

Mike Evans, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After failing to come to terms on a contract extension ahead of Week 1, Evans is set to play out his final season in Tampa Bay. He is not going to re-sign with the team in free agency next March. Depending on the Bucs status in the NFC South race heading into the deadline, Evans will be among the biggest names on the NFL trade block. The 30-year-old pass catcher has put up a record nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to open his career. He’s showing no signs of slowing down, clearly indicating that contending teams will have interest in the future Hall of Famer.

Potential Mike Evans trade destinations: San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants

Jonathan Taylor, running back, Indianapolis Colts

Currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List due to an ankle injury that bothered him last season, Taylor requested a trade ahead of Week 1. Indianapolis gave him permission to seek out trade partners, but nothing came to fruition on that end. Back in 2021, Taylor led the NFL in rush attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18). Regardless of Taylor’s recent injury issues and status as an impending free agent, he’s going to draw interest on the NFL trade block.

Potential Jonathan Taylor trade destinations: Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams

Jonah Williams, offensive tackle, Cincinnati Bengals

A former first-round pick of the Bengals, Williams had requested a trade this past offseason after Cincinnati signed Orlando Brown Jr. to replace him at left tackle. Now playing on the right side, the impending free agent could very well be on the block should Cincinnati’s early-season struggles continue into October. The team would like to get something for him given that he’s unlikely to re-sign in free agency. Despite some issues in pass protection last season, Williams’ ability to play both offensive tackle positions will have him as an attractive option.

Potential Jonah Williams trade destinations: San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs

Derek Barnett, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles

NFL trade rumors this past preseason pointed in the direction of Philadelphia potentially looking to move its former first-round pick. Barnett has fallen down the depth chart with the surplus of edge rushers the defending champions boast. The 27-year-old played just 16 snaps in the season opener, which is a clear indication that Philly doesn’t have a spot for him. Barnett racked up 76 QB hits and 21.5 sacks in his first five seasons before missing all but one game of the 2021 campaign with a torn ACL.

Potential Derek Barnett trade destinations: Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints

Derrick Henry, running back, Tennessee Titans

Another impending free agent, Henry is likely playing out his final season with the Titans. Having lost eight consecutive games dating back to last season, the Titans are going nowhere fast. It makes no sense for a team that’s heading into a complete rebuild to sign a running back to a long-term contract. Much like Taylor, Henry would have a huge market on the NFL trade block. The three-time Pro Bowler headed into 2023 averaging 1,729 total yards and 15 touchdowns over the previous four seasons.

Potential Derrick Henry trade destinations: Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs

Tee Higgins, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati pushed back against the narrative that it might move Higgins during the preseason. However, a recent report suggests that the team doesn’t have the stud receiver in its long-term plans. It makes sense after the Bengals handed Joe Burrow the largest contract in NFL history and with fellow receiver Ja’Marr Chase eyeing a record-breaking extension of his own. An impending free agent, the 24-year-old Higgins averaged north of 1,000 receiving yards in his first three seasons. Several teams would love to have him as a long-term option moving forward.

Potential Tee Higgins trade destinations: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns, EDGE, Carolina Panthers

Noticing a theme here? A majority of players mentioned on the block ahead of the NFL trade deadline are impending free agents with questionable futures on their current teams. Burns is one of the most obvious examples of this. The 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowler wanted a new contract ahead of the 2023 campaign after recording 21.5 sacks over the previous two seasons. He’s looking for between $26-28 million annually. The Panthers might not want to pay that up. Clearly one of the best pass rushers in today’s NFL, the market for Burns will not be limited.

Potential Brian Burns trade destinations: Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers

Stefon Diggs, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Continued drama relating to Diggs and his Bills team took on new meaning recently when a beat writer talked down to the Pro Bowler. It led to the receiver reacting in a candid way with his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, indicating that he should request a trade. Things certainly are at a boiling point despite Diggs himself saying he did not want out ahead of Week 1. We could easily witness a trade request should things spiral out of control. If so, interest in a receiver who is averaging 113 receptions for nearly 1,400 yards over the past three seasons would not be muted.

Potential Stefon Diggs trade destinations: Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears

Aaron Donald, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles’ upset Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks likely doesn’t change the dynamics too much. The Rams gutted their roster this past offseason and are not going to be competing for a playoff spot any time soon. It has led to widespread speculation that Donald could end up somewhere else ahead of Oct. 31. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is still an imposing figure at the age of 32. He’s also seemingly considered retirement a lot over the past few years. Why not go latch on with a contender and try to hoist another Lombardi before it’s over?

Potential Aaron Darnold trade destinations: Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys

Kirk Cousins, quarterback, Minnesota Vikings

Despite Cousins’ stellar play through two games (6 TD, 1 INT, 114.2 QB rating), the Vikings sit at 0-2. Since 1990, only 11.5% of the teams that have started by losing two consecutive to open a season have gone on to make the playoffs. Minnesota is going nowhere fast. By virtue of the Vikings’ decision not to extend the impending free agent this past offseason, it also stands to reason that he doesn’t have a long-term future in Minneapolis. While some financial hurdles would have to be overcome, we envision a scenario that Minnesota considers moving Cousins should the opportunity present itself.