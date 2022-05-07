2022 Preakness Stakes horses, top odds, and predictions

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

As the event nears, many racing enthusiasts are wondering about the Preakness Stakes horses competing in the 2022 race, which takes place on Saturday, May 21. The yearly event serves as the second leg in the prestigious trio of races known as the Triple Crown. Along with all the pomp and circumstance of the big race at Pimlico Race Course, also comes millions of dollars in bets.

If you’re one of those individuals in search of the latest intelligence on the race before you place your bets, look no further. In this space, we will take a look at the 2022 Preakness Stakes horses, the betting odds, and make a prediction on which three-year-old might be standing in this year’s winners circle.

Horses at Preakness Stakes 2022

Each year, as many as 14 horses take to the Pimlico Race Course looking to add their name to a long list of legendary thoroughbreds. The field for this year’s race has yet to be determined, but there is a good chance that quite a few of the horses competing in the 2022 Kentucky Derby will be in Baltimore, Maryland two weeks after the derby.

Several of the major horses competing on May 7 include Epicenter, Zandon, Messier, and Mo Donegal. The 2021 Preakness Stakes featured talented Colts like Rombauer, Concert Tour, Midnight Bourbon, Risk Taking, and shamed 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit.

Odds for Preakness Stakes

Once the horses for this year’s race are decided, following the Kentucky Derby, the odds for the Stakes race will then be set. Once they are posted they will be updated in this space. However, to get an idea of how the betting lines might look, you can find the odds from the 2021 Preakness Stakes below.

2021 Preakness betting odds

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Concert Tour 5-2

Medina Spirit 9-5

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

France Go de Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1

Prediction

Who won the 2021 Preakness Stakes

On May 15 of last year, Michael McCarthy’s horse Rombauer stunned the racing world when he beat out Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and race favorite Midnight Bourbon to win the 2021 race. Rombauer was a 12-1 favorite and got his trainer a victory in his first Triple Crown race, and gave jockey Flavien Prat a win in his Preakness debut.

While fans watched the race in the hopes of seeing Medina Spirit win the second leg of the Triple Crown, Rombauer’s victory avoided a major public relations nightmare heading into the Crown’s final race — the Belmont Stakes.

Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby title would eventually be stripped after the Bob Baffert trained thoroughbred tested positive for betamethasone in a post-race drug test. Baffert’s horses have been cited for 29 different drug-related violations over the years, and he was suspended and fined after the positive test.