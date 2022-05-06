Preakness Stakes 2022: Everything you need to know

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Preakness Stakes is one of the most prestigious yearly events in all of horse racing. It is not only just a showcase of the most talented three-year-olds in the world, but the annual contest also serves as the second leg in the legendary Triple Crown trilogy of races. In 2022, the 147th edition of the Maryland tradition is set to be as relevant and historic as years past.

When are the Preakness Stakes?

The 2022 Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 21. As always, the event will occur in the same location it has since the first edition in 1873, the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The event is the second oldest among the three Triple Crown races. The Belmont Stakes began in 1860, followed by the Preakness, and then the Kentucky Derby in 1875.

What time is the Preakness Stakes?

Coverage for the grand race will begin at 2 PM ET and will last all the way until 7:30 PM ET. The Preakness Stakes will be the second to last duel of an all-day event that features 14 different races. The actual Preakness race should commence at around 6:50 PM ET.

What channel can I watch the Preakness Stakes 2022 on?

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s race will be available across a wide variety of NBC-related platforms. The first round of coverage will be from 2-4 PM EST on CNBC. Then the broadcast switches to NBC from 4 PM ET to its conclusion. However, you can also find race coverage and analysis throughout the day of the event on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.

How long is the Preakness Stakes race?

Pimlico Race Course is a mile around or 9.5 furlongs in horse racing jargon. Like the Triple Crown race that comes two weeks before — the Kentucky Derby — the Preakness Stakes is just under two minutes in duration. That’s unsurprising when you consider the race features the best horses and jockeys in the sport and is slightly shorter in length than the Kentucky Derby.

The Belmont Stakes is by far the longest race in the Triple Crown since the Belmont Park racetrack is a mile and a half in circumference.

In 1973, the legendary Triple Crown-winning horse Secretariat posted the fastest time in Preakness history. Winning that year’s race in one minute and 53 seconds.

How can you bet on the winner of the Preakness?

There are a variety of options to place your bets on the horses running in this year’s race. Especially since sports gambling in-person and online is legal in 30 states in the US. One possible source, if you so choose, is the site for the Kentucky Derby. Along with offering information and betting for that race in early May, you can put down wagers for the Preakness there as well. You can make those bets here.

Who won the Preakness Stakes 2021?

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Rombauer – trained by Michael McCarthy – beat out Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and race favorites Midnight Bourbon to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. The horse was an 11-1 favorite and helped earn his trainer a victory in his first Triple Crown race, and gave jockey Flavien Prat a win in his Preakness debut.

Medina Spirit was eventually stripped of his derby win after testing positive for the steroid betamethasone in a post-race drug test.

How much do Preakness Stakes tickets cost?

Tickets for this year’s event start off at $60 for general admission. There are five other seating areas ranging in price from $168 to the priciest spot in the Turfside Terrace, which goes for $756. There is also a viewing area in the infield of the race track that costs anywhere from $85 to $199. You can purchase tickets to the race, or events like the Black-Eyed Susan concert the night before, here.