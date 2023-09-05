Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones opens up about Dak Prescott’s contract, future with the team

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Even with quarterback Dak Prescott coming off a down season, the Dallas Cowboys were open to signing the two-time Pro Bowler to a contract extension ahead of the 2023 campaign.

While that has not yet come to fruition with Dallas’ season opener against the New York Giants slated for Sunday night, owner Jerry Jones envisions that Prescott has a long-term future in Big D.

“Those numbers on those contracts, those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly, that’s always on your mind. There’s never a time when it goes away because you’ve got to make the entire thing fit. So, it’s on the mind on a player decision in the middle of the year. So it’s just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time.” Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys, via 05.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Jones is talking about the ever-evolving quarterback market in today’s NFL. When Prescott signed his current contract back in March of 2021, he was the second highest-paid player in the league behind Patrick Mahomes on a per-year basis.

Dak Prescott contract: 4 years, $160 million

Fast forward more than three years, and Prescott comes tied at No. 9. He’s tied with a less-proven Daniel Jones at $40 million annually.

Dallas Cowboys willing to negotiate Dak Prescott contract in-season

“Absolutely, absolutely, at any time,” Jones said when asked if the Cowboys were willing to sign Prescott to an extension during the season. “And it may be a better time for them to get to a point where they can make a decision. We all have — I know I do — have times that I get up and I feel like locking something down that may be a loose end, and if I get a chance to, well, I’ll do it.”

It is rare that teams and players negotiate deals during the season. It can be seen as a major distraction. With the Cowboys looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender, that’s magnified further.

Even then, it’s all about market dynamics. Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will likely reset the quarterback market ahead of Week 1. Next season will see Jacksonville Jaguars youngster Trevor Lawrence become extension eligible for the first time. In a vacuum, this could complicate things between Prescott and the Cowboys.

As for the quarterback, he struggled big time a season ago. That included Prescott leading the league with 15 interceptions despite missing five games to injury. Perhaps, the ‘Boys want to wait and see how he performs in 2023 before committing to Prescott on another long-term deal.