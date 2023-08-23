New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis makes shocking announcement

Former Tennessee Titans top-five pick Corey Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the New York Jets ahead of the 2021 season. For the wide receiver, the idea was to break out as a true No. 1 receiving option.

Fast forward just over two years and Davis is no longer in the NFL. The 28-year-old veteran shockingly announced his retirement from the league in a post on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“For some time now, I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy. Although, I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time,” Corey Davis wrote on Instagram.

A product of Western Michigan, Davis found himself on the roster bubble this summer after the Jets added multiple receivers to pair with the recently acquired Aaron Rodgers. In two seasons with the Jets, Davis recorded 66 receptions for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns.

This came after he put up 65 catches for 984 yards in his final season with the Titans back in 2020, leading to a lucrative payday from New York.

Corey Davis career stats: 273 receptions, 3,879 yards, 17 TD, 59% catch rate

Retiring at the age of 28 is a surprising move. But it’s clear that Davis had been considering this for some time now. Davis’ plan is now to spend more time with his family.

“I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined — I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey,” Davis wrote on IG. “Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”

From a Jets perspective, Davis’ decision to hang up his cleats saves the team roughly $10 million against the salary cap heading into the 2023 season. It also opens up a potential spot on the 53-man roster for another wide receiver.