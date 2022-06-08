Cooper Kupp nearing huge contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is close to agreeing to a three-year, $75 milion extension with the defending champions. It’s a deal that would tie him with new Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown as the fourth highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Kupp, 28, has turned into one of the game’s top wide receivers since the Rams made him a mere third-round pick from Eastern Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft. Last season alone, he earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP honors during what was an historical performance.

Cooper Kupp stats (2021): 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, 16 TD, 76% catch rate

It’s not like Kupp was a one-year wonder, either. He averaged 93 receptions for 1,068 yards in 2019-20. The small-school product simply performed at a higher clip with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock in 2021 compared to Jared Goff the previous two seasons.

Cooper Kupp is the latest Los Angeles Rams player to sign long-term deal

This announcement comes after star Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

For his part, Kupp wasn’t necessarily too concerned about the money. He wanted to remain in Los Angeles. If it meant giving the Rams a hometown discount, so be it.

“I try to help where I can, I don’t want to be in the dark on this thing. I also love this organization. I want to be here for a very long time, and to be doing things with these guys — not just the guys on the field, I want to be a part of this organization [in its] growth and the places I think this organization is going. And so I want this to be something that makes sense for everyone. I want them to feel good about it, and I think the best way to do that is for me to at least be involved in some capacity. It’s never going to be at the cost of anything on the football field, [but] the more communication, the better, and just be able to find a place we can all feel good.” Cooper Kupp on contract situation (June 6, 2022)

Cooper Kupp contract and NFL wide receiver market

When looking at the wide receiver market, it’s rather interesting. As noted above, Kupp will become the fourth highest-paid player at his position in the league. If we’re looking at last season’s production, he certainly did take a below-market deal.

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: $30 million

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: $28 million

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: $27.25 million

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: $25 million

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: $25 million

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: $24 million

As you can see, the only player on this list with his original team is Mr. Kupp. Hill, Adams and Brown have all changed teams via trades this offseason.

It’s a clear indication that the Rams value what Kupp brings to the table in an NFL that is seeing star wide receivers as less valuable than in the past.

For the Rams, it’s all about keeping their core group together even if it means salary cap hell moving forward. Making sure that the reigning Super Bowl MVP was content heading into the 2022 season had to be a high priority. That’s especially true after they extended Donald earlier in the week.

