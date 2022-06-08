Cooper Kupp nearing huge contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is close to agreeing to a three-year, $75 milion extension with the defending champions. It’s a deal that would tie him with new Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown as the fourth highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.
Kupp, 28, has turned into one of the game’s top wide receivers since the Rams made him a mere third-round pick from Eastern Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft. Last season alone, he earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP honors during what was an historical performance.
- Cooper Kupp stats (2021): 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, 16 TD, 76% catch rate
It’s not like Kupp was a one-year wonder, either. He averaged 93 receptions for 1,068 yards in 2019-20. The small-school product simply performed at a higher clip with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock in 2021 compared to Jared Goff the previous two seasons.
Related: Aaron Donald and the NFL’s highest-paid players
Cooper Kupp is the latest Los Angeles Rams player to sign long-term deal
This announcement comes after star Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
For his part, Kupp wasn’t necessarily too concerned about the money. He wanted to remain in Los Angeles. If it meant giving the Rams a hometown discount, so be it.
Cooper Kupp contract and NFL wide receiver market
When looking at the wide receiver market, it’s rather interesting. As noted above, Kupp will become the fourth highest-paid player at his position in the league. If we’re looking at last season’s production, he certainly did take a below-market deal.
- Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: $30 million
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: $28 million
- DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: $27.25 million
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: $25 million
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: $25 million
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: $24 million
As you can see, the only player on this list with his original team is Mr. Kupp. Hill, Adams and Brown have all changed teams via trades this offseason.
It’s a clear indication that the Rams value what Kupp brings to the table in an NFL that is seeing star wide receivers as less valuable than in the past.
For the Rams, it’s all about keeping their core group together even if it means salary cap hell moving forward. Making sure that the reigning Super Bowl MVP was content heading into the 2022 season had to be a high priority. That’s especially true after they extended Donald earlier in the week.