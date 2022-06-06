Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp taking team-friendly approach to next contract

The Los Angeles Rams still have yet to work out a new contract with one of their best players on the team, but this time we’re not even talking about Aaron Donald. Instead, the focus turns to Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp, whose current contract is set to expire after the 2023 season.
Obviously, the Rams don’t want to get anywhere near a possibility where Kupp hits unrestricted free agency, so they’d likely prefer to get something negotiated some time in the near future.
In a recent interview with Jordan Rodrique of The Athletic, Kupp spoke of his mentality heading into contract negotiations with the Rams, which should keep fans in L.A. hopeful.
Cooper Kupp not looking to be greedy
Despite proving himself to be one of the top wide receivers in football, Cooper Kupp’s average annual salary currently ranks 19th among his fellow wideouts heading into the 2022 season. He’s coming off the best season of his five-year career thus far and absolutely has a case for a bigger payday.
- Cooper Kupp contract: $14.8 million in salary for 2022 season
Of course, the Rams also need to make Aaron Donald happy, so it’s possible paying Kupp isn’t their top priority at the moment.
From Kupp’s perspective, he doesn’t appear to be in any rush to get a deal done, he knows L.A. is the place for him, and the team likely feels the same.
This past offseason has been the year of the receiver, in that teams are paying top-dollar, whether in trade or by salary, to add upper echelon pass-catchers. Yet for Kupp, he doesn’t appear to be chasing Tyreek Hill’s new $28.25 average salary amount. In fact, Kupp seems open to taking a bit less, with the idea of taking a team-friendly contract that gives the Rams a better chance to continually compete.
Meanwhile, Kupp is intending to take part in the Rams’ mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 7 and runs through June 9. Even if Kupp and the Rams aren’t worried about getting a deal done sooner than later, it appears crossing the finishing line shouldn’t be an issue for these two.
