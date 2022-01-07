Chicago Bears plan to take different approach when searching for next head coach

While Matt Nagy is the current head coach of the Chicago Bears, good luck finding anyone who thinks he’ll hold that title when the 2022 football season begins. After a 34-30 coaching record, with one game to go, Nagy is fully expected to be relieved of his duties. Possibly as soon as Black Monday, when several NFL head coaches are expected to be fired.

The last time the Bears conducted their search for the next head coach of the franchise, they appeared to zero in on someone who was perceived to be able to develop quarterbacks. They had traded up to select Mitchell Trubisky second overall in 2017 and so in 2018, they were ready to pair their young QB with an offensive-minded guru.

Well, we all know how that worked out. Trubisky is now backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo and Nagy will soon be searching for his next gig as well.

So it makes sense that the Bears would attempt something different this time around. In doing so, they plan to target a specific trait, coaches who “project as leaders” as Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated hinted at.

Some candidates he mentioned were New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Both coaches have built momentum as of late and could be popular names in this hiring cycle.

Chicago Bears also connected to veteran coaching legends

Separate reports have also linked the Bears to Michigan coach and former Bears QB Jim Harbaugh, as well as Chicago native Sean Payton. Though, both options seem like longshots. Of course, Payton is still under contract with the New Orleans Saints and there’s been no indication they’re looking to make a change as they sit just one game away from playoff contention. Either way, we’ll know more of the Bears’ plans soon enough.