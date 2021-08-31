New Orleans Saints schedule and 2021 season predictions

New Orleans schedule and predictions takeaways:

New Orleans will play consecutive games on Thursday night, facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

With a Week 6 bye, the Saints close out their 2021 season with 12 consecutive games.

Sportsnaut predicts the New Orleans Saints finish with a 5-12 record.

Week 1 – vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Time (ET) TV: Sunday, Sept. 12 4:25 PM FOX

Spread: Packers -3

The Green Bay Packers have Aaron Rodgers, the best wide receiver in the NFL, a strong offensive line and a defensive unit that ranks higher in Sporsnaut’s NFL defense rankings. The Saints, who might now be playing this home game in Dallas, will be without several starters on both sides of the ball due to injuries and suspensions. Jameis Winston will have his moments, but not enough to beat Rodgers and Co.

Week 1 schedule prediction: Packers 31, Saints 20

New Orleans Saints schedule and roster predictions

All our predictions are based on the Saints keeping and starting these key players:

With Michael Thomas sidelined to open the season, a thin Saints’ receiving corps will be challenged even more. Amid all the other uncertainty, it has a strong influence on our forecast for the Saints’ schedule.

New Orleans Saints schedule predictions

Week 2 – @ Carolina Panthers

Date: Time (ET) TV: Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Spread: Saints (-2)

New Orleans has enjoyed some recent success in its divisional battles against Carolina, but the Panthers made some nice additions this offseason. While there are some doubts about Sam Darnold as a viable starter, Carolina has great personnel around him and its defense is improving. With Thomas out, a winnable games becomes a likely defeat.

Week 2 schedule prediction: Panthers 28, Saints 24

Week 3 – @ New England Patriots

Date: Time (ET) TV: Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM FOX

The Patriots aren’t going to be nearly as bad as we saw in 2020, that’s what happens when Bill Belichick is extremely aggressive in free agency. New England boasts a top-10 defense and its running game could cause the Saints a lot of problems.

Week 3 schedule prediction: Patriots 27, Saints 23

Week 4 – vs. New York Giants

Date: Time (ET) TV: Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM FOX

Realistically, Thomas won’e be back by Week 4. That means the New York Giants, who boast an underrated defense, can focus all their attention on Alvin Kamara. Even if Winston plays relatively well, there aren’t nearly enough weapons around him to make a difference.

Week 4 schedule prediction: Giants 21, Saints 17

Week 5 – @ Washington Football Team

Date: Time: TV: Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM CBS

The Washington Football Team will make a strong argument for having the best defense in the NFL this year. The front seven can get home against the Saints’ offensive line, putting relentless pressure on Winston and forcing him to make bad decisions.

Week 5 schedule prediction: Washington Football Team 20, Saints 13

Week 6 – BYE

Week 7 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date: Time (ET) TV: Monday, Oct. 25 8:15 PM ESPN

Even if New Orleans doesn’t get consistent play from its signal-caller, Kamara and Thomas will make plays against the Seahawks’ defense. But the Saints also don’t have a secondary good enough to contain Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. With the offensive line protecting Russell Wilson improved, he should have little trouble snagging a victory at home.

Week 7 schedule prediction: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Week 8 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Time (ET) TV: Sunday, Oct. 31 4:25 PM FOX

The Saints and Buccaneers delivered some entertaining football games in 2020, that won’t be the case this year. Tampa Bay boasts superior talent at nearly every position and there’s no reason for the defending Super Bowl champs to lose their edge in a hostile environment. After this loss, it will become quite clear that the Saints need to rebuild.

Week 8 schedule prediction: Buccaneers 34, Saints 14

Week 9 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM FOX

The Falcons could be more competitive than the NFL world expects this season. But it’s a lot to expect the Falcons to beat the Saints in New Orleans. Michael Thomas should be healthy for this one and with Kamara also on the field, New Orleans wins a shootout.

Week 9 schedule prediction: Saints 35, Falcons 31

Week 10 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Nov. 14 1 PM CBS

In the Saints’ final six games of the 2020 season, opponents combined for 759 rushing yards and six touchdowns. While some changes have been made to the defensive front, New Orleans won’t be able to control the football as much without Brees. That means more carries for Derrick Henry, who will destroy the Saints’ defense.

Week 10 schedule prediction: Titans 27, Saints 17

Week 11 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Time (ET) TV: Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

We know what happened the last time New Orleans faced Jalen Hurts, but things should be different this time around. The second-year quarterback is still a major work in progress and that’s still going to be the case late in the season. With Philadelphia lacking the linebackers to adequately cover Kamara, the Saints should come out on top.

Week 11 schedule prediction: Saints 28, Eagles 23

Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Time (ET) TV: Thursday, Nov. 25 8:20 PM NBC

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are going to cook the Saints’ secondary. Buffalo’s offensive line will give its MVP-caliber quarterback all day to throw and an improved receiving corps should help him deliver a jaw-dropping performance in New Orleans. Fortunately for the Saints, this loss puts them one step closer to landing a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Week 12 schedule prediction: Bills 34, Saints 17

Week 13 – vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Time (ET): TV Thursday, Dec. 2 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

Dallas fields one of the NFL’s best offenses and it should be firing on all cylinders in December. But the Cowboys’ secondary can be picked apart and Thomas should have no trouble spinning around Trevon Diggs like a top. Unfortunately for the Saints, this is a game where the quarterback advantage makes a difference in a thrilling shootout.

Week 13 schedule prediction: Cowboys 38, Saints 27

Week 14 – @ New York Jets

Date: Time (ET): TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

New York’s future is bright with Zach Wilson under center and Robert Saleh overhauling the defense, but it’s going to take some time before this team takes flight. The Saints’ experience and talent at the skill positions should make the difference in this matchup.

Week 14 schedule prediction: Saints 31, Jets 27

Week 15 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Time: TV Info Sunday, Dec. 19 8:20 PM NBC

Tom Brady and Co. will face some challenges on their journey to repeating as Super Bowl champions, but the Saints won’t even be a speed bump on that path. Winston will try and get some revenge against his former team, but it will likely result in a pick-six.

Week 15 schedule prediction: Buccaneers 34, Saints 21

Week 16 – vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Time (ET): TV Monday, Dec. 27 8:15 PM ESPN

If Tua Tagovailoa becomes the quarterback Miami believes he can be, this team is a Super Bowl contender. The Dolphins’ offense will be a lot more explosive in 2021, meaning this underrated defense won’t always have to carry the team to victories.

Week 16 schedule prediction: Dolphins 30, Saints 23

Week 17 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Time (ET): TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

In the Saints’ final home game of the season, Taysom Hill may be the focal point to help Sean Payton evaluate his long-term options at quarterback. With the Panthers out of the playoff picture and realizing Darnold isn’t the answer, New Orleans gets some revenge for its early-season loss.

Week 17 schedule prediction: Saints 28, Panthers 21

Week 18 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time (ET): TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

The Saints and Falcons may be battling for draft position this season, which makes these two matchups an underrate storyline of the upcoming season. If New Orleans wins both, which we expect, it could be a turning point for the future of the NFC South as Atlanta lands the better quarterback prospect.

Week 18 schedule prediction: Saints 27, Falcons 24

New Orleans Saints record prediction: 5-12