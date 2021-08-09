Chicago Bears schedule and 2021 season predictions

Chicago Bears schedule takeaways:

The Bears will face the Packers in Week 4 (@ Chicago) and Week 14 (@ Green Bay). Since 2010, the Packers own a 19-4 record in head-to-head matchups with Chicago.

Chicago has the third hardest schedule in 2021, including a grueling stretch from Week 6-Week 1 (Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens).

Sportsnaut’s Chicago Bears record prediction: 6-11

The Chicago Bears schedule for the 2021 NFL season is out and the fan base is excited to finally see a franchise quarterback. But while Justin Fields is poised to give this team something it hasn’t had in years, Chicago could run into some hurdles this fall.

As training camp begins, the Bears still plan to take the field in Week 1 with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. While that could change after the NFL preseason, statements from Matt Nagy make it fairly clear this will be the outcome. As a result, it influences our predictions for the Bears schedule.

Bears roster outlook:

All our predictions are based on the Bears keeping and starting these key players:

Let’s dive into our game-by-game predictions for the Bears’ 2021 season.

Chicago Bears 2021 preseason schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Saturday, Aug. 14 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX 32 Saturday, Aug. 21 vs. Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM FOX 32 Saturday, Aug. 28 @ Tennessee Titans 7:00 PM FOX 32

This season the NFL is lowering the amount of preseason games to three per team, and instead expanding the regular season to 17 games, rather than the traditional 16 games.

We’ll provide an in-depth outlook for every game on the Bears’ schedule this season, starting with the upcoming preseason opener against Miami.

Chicago Bears schedule predictions

Week 1 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Time TV Sunday, Sept. 12 8:20 PM NBC

Spread: Rams -7 (via DraftKings)

Rams -7 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Rams -350, Bears +270

Rams -350, Bears +270 Over/Under: 44.5

Andy Dalton against one of the highest-ranked teams in Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings. No matter how you look at it, things don’t look good for the first matchup on the Chicago Bears schedule. With the Los Angeles Rams boasting more playmakers on both sides of the ball, betting the over on the spread and a double-digit victory feels fairly safe.

Week 1 prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20

Week 2 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time TV Sunday, Sept. 19 1 PM FOX

Spread: Bears -4, (via DraftKings)

Bears -4, (via DraftKings) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 45

There are few things better than revenge games in the NFL. While the Bears should operate a run-oriented offense in 2021, Dalton will be looking for every opportunity to attack his former team’s defense. While three-touchdown performances are rare at this stage in his career, that’s a marker he could reach against the Bengals.

Week 2 prediction: prediction: Bears 31, Bengals 24

Week 3 – @ Cleveland Browns

Date Time TV Sunday, Sept. 26 1 PM FOX

The Bears matchup very poorly against the Cleveland Browns. Not only do the Browns have the offensive line to dominate at the point of attack, creating open running lanes, but their receiving corps will exploit an untested secondary. Pair that with Cleveland’s improved pass rush, it’s all ingredients for the Bears losing by two scores.

Week 3 prediction: Browns 35, Bears 20

Week 4 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time TV Sunday, Oct. 3 1 PM FOX

There will come a time, maybe three years from now, when the Detroit Lions are a legitimate NFC North threat. But this roster is being rebuilt from the ground up and that’s something Chicago can take advantage of, even with Dalton under center and its defense regressing.

Week 4 prediction: Bears 28, Lions 17

Week 5 – @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 10 4:05 PM CBS

Once the Bears landed their franchise quarterback, they traded up to draft an offensive lineman. Compare that to the Raiders, who tore apart the very offensive line that protected Derek Carr and helped him become a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Week 5 prediction: Bears 24, Raiders 21

Week 6 – vs. Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 17 1 PM FOX

Aaron Rodgers returning for the 2021 season is one of the final daggers he’ll deliver to the heart of Chicago. The Bears’ secondary is weaker than before and with great weapons around him, Rodgers is going to operate with surgeon-like precision. The end result, not pretty for Chicago.

Week 6 prediction: Packers 34, Bears 24

Week 7 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 24 4:25 PM CBS

If the Bears have little hope against Green Bay, it’s a wrap on their trip to Tampa Bay. Tom Brady will slice this secondary to pieces and Chicago’s offense will likely struggle to move the football into scoring range before the second half.

Week 7 prediction: Buccaneers 38, Bears 17

Week 8 – vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 31 1 PM FOX

If we get a Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields matchup, it becomes must-see television. Naturally, this game would be a lot more difficult for one rookie than the other. Likewise, first-year defensive coordinator Sean Desai will be taken to school by Kyle Shanahan.

Week 8 prediction: 49ers 24, Bears 14

Week 9 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time TV Mon, Nov. 8 8:15 ESPN

Many expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to remain an AFC power this season, count me out on this franchise. This is an excellent opportunity for Chicago’s front seven, namely Khalil Mack, to terrorize Ben Roethlisberger. Pair that with a strong showing from Allen Robinson and it’s a Bears’ victory.

Week 9 prediction: Bears 17, Steelers 13

Week 10 – BYE

Week 11 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Time TV Sun, Nov. 21 1 PM CBS

If the Bears were only facing Lamar Jackson, they might have a shot in this game. But NFL defenses don’t just have to worry about Jackson’s legs torching them on Sunday. Now, with Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman on board, Baltimore’s offense will be ridiculous. This might be Fields’ first NFL start, coming off the bye, but it will be rough against the Ravens’ blitz-heavy defense.

Week 11 prediction: Ravens 27, Bears 17

Week 12 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Time TV Thu., Nov. 25 12:30 PM FOX

A short week with travel isn’t ideal, but the beauty of an opponent rebuilding is matchups like this are much easier. As everyone sits down for a Thanksgiving lunch, Fields can slice up Detroit’s defense and serve up touchdowns to multiple wide receivers.

Week 12 prediction: Bears 30, Lions 21

Week 13 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time TV Sun, Dec. 5 1 PM FOX

The Bears don’t have the cornerbacks to contain Rondale Moore, DeAndre Hopkins and AJ Green. On the other side of the ball, it’s difficult to imagine Chicago’s offensive tackles stopping J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones. Even at home, this matchup just doesn’t work in the Bears’ favor.

Week 13 prediction: Cardinals 31, Bears 24

Week 14 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV FOX

The Bears have won twice at Lambeau Field since 2008. We might see Chicago take control of this rivalry in 2022, when Rodgers is gone and Fields is the best quarterback in the NFC North. As things currently stand, another loss on the Bears schedule.

Week 14 prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20

Week 15 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Mon, Dec. 20 8:15 ESPN

Kirk Cousins isn’t exactly made for Monday Night Football. The big stage and a road matchup against a defense that should grow more comfortable in a new system lead to predictable results. These late-season wins will provide momentum for Fields and Co. to build on heading into 2022.

Week 15 prediction: Bears 17, Vikings 14

Week 16 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time TV Sun, Dec. 26 4:05 PM FOX

Opponents will long for that 2020 season when Lumen Field didn’t allow fans. The “12th Man” will be back in Seattle this year, creating the kind of hostile environment that Fields must deal with. Russell Wilson is going to cook in this meeting, showing the Bears what they missed out on.

Week 16 prediction: Seahawks 34, Bears 24

Week 17 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time TV Sun, Jan. 2 1 PM CBS

The Giants might live to regret passing on Fields. New York boasts the personnel to win the NFC East, but a turnover-prone quarterback is holding this team back. While the Giants’ defense might be too much to overcome, this will be a great chance for Fields to show Joe Judge what he missed out on.

Week 17 prediction: Giants 20, Bears 17

Week 18 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Sun, June 9 1 PM FOX

Beating a divisional opponent twice in one season isn’t easy, especially when they have great coaching and an elite running back. This will be a bitter end to a disappointing Bears’ season, but it will be the final nail in Matt Nagy’s coffin and a new regime leads to a brighter future.

Week 18 prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 17

Chicago Bears projected record: 6-11