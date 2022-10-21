Charles Oliviera getting a dominant win at UFC 280 could bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If there was ever a moment that could make the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov really consider a return to the Octagon, a dominant UFC 280 victory by Charles Oliveira might just be it.

On paper, UFC 280 on Saturday (morning/afternoon in the United States) is one of the best cards on the 2022 UFC schedule. The event is headlined by two title fights and several outstanding featured bouts. Belal Muhammad versus Sean Brady at welterweight is shockingly closing the preliminaries, and former bantamweight champion Petr Yan battles Sean O’Malley in what is likely the most anticipated matchup among casual MMA fans.

However, the star of the event for cage-fighting aficionados is the headliner. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight championship. Each man is deserving of being in this bout, and each has two of the longest winning streaks in company history. Eleven straight for Oliveira and 10 for his opponent.

While a win for the Russian would create a new MMA superstar for Eastern Europe. A victory for the Brazilian could place him in the thick of the debate on who the greatest 155-pound fighter in UFC history is.

The case for Charles Oliveira as the greatest UFC lightweight of all-time

Heading into 2017, Oliveira was viewed as a talented submission fighter who had weaknesses in his standup and his heart. He was once an elite prospect who evolved into a competitor that never reached his potential. And then that all changed.

Following his technical knockout loss to Paul Felder, “Do Bronx” has gone on a rampage through the division that is second to none. During his current 11-fight win streak, Oliveira has beaten and finished the 155-pound elites of his generation. The list includes champions Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson. As well as three-time Bellator titlist Michael Chandler and highly respected fighters like Kevin Lee, Jim Miller, and Clay Guida. All of those men saw their night’s end early except for the uber-durable Ferguson.

Khabib Nurmagomedov — the popular choice as the lightweight GOAT — had just as good a run of dominance in the division and even has some opponents in common. However, it doesn’t quite match the overall brilliance of Oliveira beating foes on the feet and the mat, along with the dramatic resilience of making comebacks when opponents had him on the ropes.

A victory over Makhachev would add another impressive pelt to his collection. A pelt that has strong ties to Nurmagomedov and could force him to end his retirement.

Why UFC 280 could open the door to a Khabib Nurmagomedov return

Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Nurmagomedov retired in his prime at the age of 32. He left the sport unbeaten, and at the wishes of his beloved mother. After his mentor, coach, and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away after a bout with COVID-19. “The Eagle” and his mother did not want him to fight on without his father after having achieved so much already.

Nurmagomedov has resisted every overture from UFC President Dana White about a return to the cage and seems happy in retirement. However, if you have followed sports and the fight game long enough, retirements often don’t last. Especially for fighters with a lot left in the tank.

Without a doubt, the fact that the Russian had no real challenges left played a part in his retirement. And he wasn’t wrong, he had beaten them all. However, in his time away Oliveira has risen to the top and taken on the mantle of the dominant star in Nurmagomedov’s absence. Also beating them all, and is on the cusp of having few worthwhile challenges ahead.

A win on Saturday would offer the division GOAT the worthy foe he lacked two years ago. A victory could also create a situation where emotion of all things rekindles Nurmagomedov’s competitive fire.

Makhachev is viewed as the heir apparent to his friend, mentor, and coach Nurmagomedov. If he loses, but the fight is highly competitive, Nurmagomedov will see no reason for a return. However, if Oliveira were to dispatch the man he views like a brother with ease, as he did to Gatheje and others, the former lightweight king would only be human to wonder: Is he better than me?

Legends are created from a competitor fire that is uncommon, and it is a fire that rarely just disappears. Nurmagomedov was never a man who carefully protected his 29-0 record. He fought the best because he wanted to be called the best. Oliveira could create a reason to question Nurmagomedov’s place. The legendary competitor inside him may finally find the reason to go for 30-0 and once again stamp why he is the division GOAT at the end of UFC 280.

Because the Brazilian will certainly push for the opportunity with a win.