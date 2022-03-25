UFC Predictions: Expect Blaydes and Fiorot to score wins at UFC Columbus

The MMA world leader returns to Ohio on March 26 for the promotion’s UFC Columbus event. The 13-fight card includes marquee matchups from inside the Nationwide Arena on Saturday night.

Let’s preview some of the best bouts from the UFC weekend card and offer up some bold UFC predictions for who will be exiting the event with memorable victories.

UFC predictions: 5 fighters likely to win in Columbus

Curtis Blaydes (15-3) vs. Chris Daukaus (12-4)

Daukaus had a big opportunity against an elite talent, Derrick Lewis, for his last Octagon outing. Unfortunately, he failed that challenge. However, he gets another top-five fighter in Blaydes on March 26. “Razor” will be the latest test to see if Daukaus can be a real championship contender, or is just a hard-hitting title pretender in the heavyweight division.

As skilled as the Philly native is, Blaydes is a bad matchup for every heavyweight outside the top three. The fourth-ranked big man is one of the best “UFC picks” of the night.

Prediction: Blaydes by TKO, round 2

Askar Askarov (14-0-1) vs. Kai Kara-France (23-9)

Outside of a draw with former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno three years ago, Askar Askarov has faced little resistance to his dominant wrestling in the UFC. He’ll now face Kara-France at his most confident, following two big wins. If he can score a fourth straight Octagon victory, he could push himself right into the middle of the 125-title fight talk.

Like Blaydes vs Daukaus, this is another clash between an elite wrestler and a talented striker. Also, like the night’s main event, the wrestling should win out in this fight.

Prediction: Askarov by unanimous decision

Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1) vs. Ilir Latifi (15-8)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aleksei Oleinik is one of the best heavyweight grapplers in MMA history. However, the 44-year-old’s best days are behind him with nearly 80 fights under his belt. In Ilir Latifi he will face a man six years younger, faster, with solid wrestling, and legit power in his hands. The Russian has a lot of tricks in his MMA bag, and Latifi won’t contend for the division’s title any time soon, but this still is a tough matchup that will extend Oleinik’s losing streak to four straight.

Predictions: Latifi by KO, round 2

Manon Fiorot (8-1) vs Jennifer Maia (19-8-1)

Many observers of the sport see a future title contender in France’s Manon Fiorot. She has been very impressive over three fights in the Octagon and is deserving of a top-10 level flyweight test. She will get that Saturday against former title challenger Jennifer Maia. If Fiorot can one day be the title threat to champion Valentina Shevchenko that many feel she is, she has to beat Maia.

The Brazilian has fought and beat some of the division’s best and will be an excellent litmus test for “Beast.” Nevertheless, expect the 32-year-old rising talent to get the W and be a “UFC best bet” on this upcoming card.

Predictions: Fiorot by unanimous decision

Matt Brown (23-18) vs. Bryan Barberena (16-8)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

This fight should be absolutely bonkers. Barberena is very much like Brown in being an average athlete who overcomes his physical limitations with guts for days and the heart of a lion. This bout is not built to go the distance, but it should be pure caged mayhem as two top-shelf action fighters tear into each other for the enjoyment of UFC fans.

Considering Brown’s experience and the level of competition he has faced and beaten, he should be able to score a victory in what should be a wild melee.

Prediction: Matt Brown by TKO, round 3