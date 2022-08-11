Charles Oliveira next fight: The Uncrowned champ returns on Oct. 22

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Charles Oliveira next fight news is in, and the big dog in the UFC lightweight division will return to action in October as part of the main event of UFC 280. His opponent on that night will be the prized pupil and bestie of division GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Who will Charles Oliveira next fight be against?

“Do Bronx” will step back in the Octagon at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi looking to regain his lightweight title against one of the hottest fighters in the entire division. That being wrestling machine Islam Makhachev. The native of Dagestan is on a 10-fight win streak and has not tasted defeat in the UFC since 2015.

How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev on Oct. 22

Oliveira vs Makhachev take place on Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

This championship fight will headline UFC 280 inside the Etihad Arena

The pay-per-view portion of the card will air exclusively on ESPN+ for a price of $74.99

Charles Oliveria vs Islam Makhachev preview

While there was some speculation Oliveira may face a different opponent for his next UFC outing, the uncrowned king of the lightweights will face the Russian in a battle of the top two fighters in our UFC lightweight rankings. It may not be the matchup some hoped for, but it is still a clash of two of the division’s best with both men’s double-digit win streaks being up for grabs — along with the vacant title belt.

Ground war: The most fascinating part of this matchup will be who wins the battle on the mat. Makhachev is the closest thing fight fans have seen to Nurmagomedov when it comes to dominant 155-pound grapplers. Few opponents have had an answer for the 30-year-old’s takedowns and top games.

However, Oliveira is the greatest submission grappler in promotion history. Makhachev will have his work cut out for him in trying to keep the Brazilian in check on the ground. If he can, winning his first UFC title may come easier than some expect.

Fish out of water: Every fight starts standing, and Oliveira has a distinct advantage over the Russian when it comes to striking. The more this fight stays on the feet the quicker Makhachev’s chances of victory decrease. The former champion has become a pound-for-pound star because he has turned into just as dangerous a competitor standing as he is on the mat.

The bottom line: This is one of the most interesting fights left on the 2022 UFC schedule. Both men are elite talents and deserve to be in this bout. A win for Oliveira continues to pad what has become an amazing resume. But if Makhachev brings UFC gold back to Dagestan, a new Russian superstar will be born.

What makes Charles Oliveira so popular?

Charles Oliveria’s UFC journey has not been a meteoric rise to the top from day one like middleweight great Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian at one point went from a top prospect to a gatekeeper. He was a lightweight that underperformed, tried and failed at featherweight, then returned a new man to 155-pounds and became a dominant force. Oliveira’s story is one of reinvention and perseverance from specialist to well-rounded superstar.

Charles Oliveira Record: 33-8 (9 knockouts, 21 submissions)

33-8 (9 knockouts, 21 submissions) Charles Oliveria last fight: Round 1 submission win over Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira height: 5-foot-10

“Do Bronx” has the record for most UFC submissions wins at 16

His UFC record is 21-8-1

Oliveira has wins over elite Octagon stars like Dustin Poirier, Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Jim Miller, Donald Cerrone, and Clay Guida

Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title in May 2022 after missing weight before his second title defense at UFC 274

Oliveira is one victory away from tying former champion Ferguson for the longest win streak in UFC lightweight history (12)

Charles Oliveira’s net worth

Money is often the greatest determiner of success in the fight game. After 14 years in the MMA, Charles Oliveira’s net worth is reported as $2.5 million.